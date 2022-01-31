Ron Howard: What Are Some of His Best and Worst Directorial Efforts

Since playing Opie Taylor on “The Andy Griffith Show,” Ron Howard has made quite a name for himself.

Not forgetting his Opie days, Howard continues to light up our screens with his films. Since making his first directorial debut in 1977 with “Grand Theft Auto,” Howard’s resume continued to flourish. From Oscar-winning dramas to edge-of-your-seat dramas, Howard knows what he’s doing.

Aside from directing movies, Howard also brought light to a number of documentaries, short series, and TV series.

A number of his film led him to be able to work with some of the world’s biggest stars. These celebrities include Tom Hanks, Russell Crowe, George Lucas, and Tom Cruise.

In all his years working in Hollywood, Ron Howard came a long way from just being Andy Taylor’s son who holds a fishing rod while he whistles, am I right?

However, sometimes an artist’s vision doesn’t always come out as desired or expected. Take a seat Outsiders as we count down the former “Happy Days” star’s worst to best films!

Ron Howard: Worst Directorial Films

In 2011, Universal Studios released the dark-comedy film, “The Dilemma”. The movie stars Kevin James, Vince Vaugh, Jennifer Connelly, Winona Ryder, Queen Latifah, and Channing Tatum.

The premise reads as the following: “

“Ronny spots his best friend Nick’s wife out with another man, and in the process of investigating the possible affair, he learns that Nick has a few secrets of his own. As the presentation nears, Ronny agonizes over what might happen if the truth gets out.”

The actor’s 2016 film, “Inferno” is an action-mystery-thriller. It stars Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones. Even though the film starred one of the world’s biggest actors, critics did not hold back on their dislike for it.

The movie’s premise reads: “When Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams up with Sienna Brooks, a doctor he hopes will help him recover his memories. Together, they race across Europe and against the clock to stop a madman from unleashing a global virus that would wipe out half of the world’s population.”

Ron Howard’s Best Directorial Films

The 1995 movie, “Apollo 13” really helped make Ron Howard’s career. The many awards it won also helped in that department. It stars Tom Hanks and Kevin Bacon.

The drama is based on the events of the Apollo 13 lunar mission. During the mission, astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise, and Jack Swigert find everything going according to plan after leaving Earth’s orbit.

The 2008 film, “Frost/Nixon” is another one of Ron Howard’s directorial achievements. The film received much critical acclaim. However, it under performed in the box office.

According to an IMDb premise, the movie is: “A dramatic retelling of the post-Watergate television interviews between British talk-show host David Frost and former president Richard Nixon.”