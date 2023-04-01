Ron Howard’s Daughter Shares Childhood Story That Prompted Family to Move Out of Hollywood

Bryce Dallas Howard may have been born Hollywood royalty, but her parents Ron and Cheryl Howard wanted nothing to do with raising her in Tinsel Town.

The Jurassic World star and her Oscar-winning father appeared on In Depth with Graham Bensinger this week and shared stories of both their upbringings.

As Ron has detailed in the past, his father, Rance Howard, worked hard to keep Ron and his brother, Clint, from turning into typical child stars, despite being just that. And that attitude carried over to Ron when he became a father of four children, including Bryce, 42; twin daughters Jocelyn and Paige, 38; and son Reed, 35.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The family lived in Hollywood during their children’s early years. However, it wasn’t long before Ron and his wife realized that the setting wasn’t ideal. They ultimately moved to Greenwich, Connecticut, in 1985. The decision came after several incidences, and Bryce remembers exactly what became the final straw.

“Apparently, one day, someone — when I was at preschool — they gave me a script to bring home to my dad,” she told Bensinger. ” I think assuming that maybe then my dad would read it and somehow turn around and be like, ‘Yes! This is the movie I’m doing.’ Didn’t quite have that effect.”

“I think my parents realized that being raised in Los Angeles, so much of the culture of this city is centered around the entertainment industry,” she continued. ” And they sort of didn’t want to raise us in an environment that felt that singular.”

Ron and Cheryl Howard Committed Themselves to Raise Their Family Away From the Spotlight

Ron Howard expanded on the issue by recounting stories he and Cheryl heard from Bryce’s school. Kindergarteners would tease their peers saying “My dad’s hotter than your dad,” and that didn’t sit well with them.

“Cheryl did not want the kids subjected to that on a regular basis,” he noted.

When the issues first began, Ron was just starting his Imagine Entertainment with producer Brian Grazer. To get the company off the ground, he had to stick around LA for a few years. But as soon as it was stable, he traded in city life for a large plot of land on the East Coast.

Because Bryce was so young when they left Hollywood, she has “very limited” memories of her childhood there. But she believes her parents made the right choice raising her out of the limelight.

“[They] were very protective,” she added. “They weren’t bringing me to premieres or anything like that. When we moved out to the East Coast, I was in nature and I grew up on a ‘farm,’ which was not really a farm. It was just some land with a lot of pets.”

She further noted that her mom was “very, very focused on creating a childhood that wasn’t a reflection of the privilege that I was being raised in.”