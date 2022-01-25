Ron Howard’s New Film Scores ‘Biggest Test Scores in MGM History’

Television and film icon Ron Howard appears to have another hit on his hands as early reviews for Thirteen Lives are overwhelmingly positive.

The logline for Thirteen Lives reads: “A rescue mission is assembled in Thailand where a group of young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a system of underground caves that are flooding.”

The film stars Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton. It was written by two-time Oscar nominee William Nicholson. Thirteen Lives is also based on a true story. In June of 2018, a soccer team and one of their coaches became trapped in the Tham Luang cave system. As a result, an international rescue effort launched. Divers Rick Stanton and John Volanthen along with Thai Navy SEALs searched for the team in unimaginably dangerous conditions.

Ultimately, all were saved.

“There are millions of people who have seen that video clip from when we found them,” Stanton wrote. “It is an incredible feel-good moment, but people have to keep in mind we didn’t know what we were going to find. The fact is we accepted the mission knowing there was a chance that we could be finding 13 lifeless bodies floating in the water when we reached them. So the shock and joy you hear is real.”

Initial screenings of Howard’s film took place at CinemaCon. Of the audiences polled, it scored earned a 97 in the top two boxes and an 86 definite recommend. These are the highest figures in MGM’s history. Considering they produce James Bond films, that is no small success.

Ron Howard Opens Up About Hollywood Upbringing

It should come as no surprise that Howard is a success once again. While his career has had its ups and downs, he has a long history of memorable projects. In fact, a number of them stem back to his childhood. His father, Rance, was an actor as was his brother Clint. Howard got his start by running lines with them before going on to star in The Andy Griffith Show.

“It’s kind of an interesting way to grow up,” Howard said of his history as a child actor. “It’s all we ever knew. I started doing scenes with my dad when I was like 2 ½… I used to sit around and watch [my dad’s] rehearsals. And I started picking up dialogue… I learned lines, and then we learned other scenes, and we did it for fun.”

Additionally, he found a passion for acting, one that would push him into both writing and directing.

“And so when I started doing it, when I was like 4, it was just a matter of doing it with other people,” Howard continued. “And I got a big kick out of it. I liked it.”