Ronald Reagan’s Daughter Gives Advice to Bruce Willis’ Family Following Devastating Health News

Following the news that Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with a rare brain disorder called frontotemporal dementia (FTD), the daughter of former President Ronald Reagan gives the Die Hard star’s family some advice on how to handle the illness.

In a recent op-ed piece at The New York Times, Reagan’s daughter, Patti Davis reflected on when her family, much like Bruce Willis’ family, had to make the public announcement about her father’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. “It had been five years since he had left the White House,” Davis recalled. “And a couple of weeks since I myself had heard the news of his condition.”

Davis said she had been overwhelmed with a “storm of emotions” after finding out about her own father. “Grief, fear, a resolve to be there for my father through it all,” she continued. “But at that time it was a family matter. No one had mentioned making his diagnosis public, and I hadn’t asked.”

Patti recalled speaking to her mother Nancy the morning of the announcement. The former First Lady told her that her father had written a letter to the country. She said it was his idea to share the letter with the public. “My fellow Americans,” the former President wrote. “I have recently been told that I am one of the millions of Americans who will be afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease.”

Davis said she was amazed by her father’s bravery to share the diagnosis. She noted that to her knowledge no public figure had ever before revealed that he had dementia. The president’s daughter said she experienced sympathy and support from total strangers after the news broke. However, not everyone had the same compassion.

Ronald Reagan’s Daughter Shares With Bruce Willis’ There is ‘No Sidestepping’ When It Comes to Grieving

Although her father didn’t experience frontotemporal dementia, as Bruce Willis currently is, Ronald Reagan’s daughter offered some advice to the actor’s family on how to handle the grieving process.

“There is no sidestepping the grief, the pain, the helplessness,” Davis shared. “There is just, maybe, a human wall of comfort to lean on. I experienced that, I felt it — the concern and compassion of strangers who took time out of their lives to think about us, to care about how we were doing.”

Davis then said that while the Willis family will never meet them, other families who have been “invaded” by the disease will feel less lonely because of their decision to announce the actor’s diagnosis.

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma and the actor’s former wife, Demi Moore, made the decision to publicly announce his diagnosis. Last spring, the family announced he was battling aphasia.