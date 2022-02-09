‘Roseanne’ Star John Goodman Reveals Hilarious ‘Objective’ He Had on Show

Call it Roseanne squad goals. And it’s why the show about a blue-collar family tickled the funny bone of Middle America.

John Goodman played Dan Conner then in the comedy. And he still portrays Dan on the show’s reboot. The Conners. And this is how he explained why the family comedy was so funny and authentic when it ran from 1988-97.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Goodman explained: “We’d make each other laugh. My main objective was to try to get Roseanne to wet her pants, which she did if she laughed very hard, so we’d all kind of team in on that.”

So Outsiders, next time you clip on one of the series classic episodes, see if you can spot a did Roseanne wet her pants moment. So you may not view the show in the same way again, but that’s OK.

As we all know, Roseanne told the story of a middle-class family, warts and all. There was no cleaning it up for TV. That’s because the realness was part of the appeal. About the only thing different from the show and the rest of the real world was the humor. Roseanne Barr is/was damned funny. And Goodman’s Dan complemented Roseanne as the three raised their kids in the fictional town of Lanford outside Chicago.

By the show’s second season, Roseanne was the most popular series on TV. And for most of the show’s initial run, the comedy ranked among the top five of the Nielsen ratings.

Goodman’s first big role was as Dan Conner. And he used Roseanne to establish himself as one of the top character actors in the country.

As a testament to how much the Roseanne cast liked being around each other, they all agreed to do the reboot. That was back in 2018 when the 10th season of Roseanne appeared on ABC in March. The show drew an audience of more than 18 million. So obviously, fans of the show wanted to catch up with their favorite Conners. ABC ordered another season three days after the premiere. Nostalgia always is big.

But Goodman didn’t have much time on set to make Roseanne wet her pants with all his jokes. Barr had been a prolific Tweeter. And ABC canceled Roseanne in May 2018, when Barr wrote a racist tweet about a former official with the Obama administration.

Then Roseanne received another makeover. It changed to The Conners. All the characters were back except for Barr. Off-camera, Roseanne died of an opioid overdose.

The show still is alive and well. Dan remarried, this time to Louise. And there are nods to Roseanne sprinkled throughout the half-hour episodes.