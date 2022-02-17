‘Roseanne’ Star Roseanne Barr Shares Adorable Look at Her ‘Mini Me’

Roseanne Barr is sharing some incredible cuteness to her Instagram these, and we are loving every bit of it! Recently, the star took to Instagram to share some adorable pics of her granddaughter. A little girl who the actress and comedian is absolutely in love with!

“Mini Me,” writes Roseanne Barr in a Wednesday afternoon Instagram post.

The adorable picture shows the actress posing with her young granddaughter. And, there is definitely a “mini me” situation at play here! As Barr smiles next to the adorable smiling toddler, it’s easy to see that the two are working with the same family genes!

One Proud Grandma!

Just a quick look at Roseanne Barr’s Instagram page tells us that the grandmother is one of the proudest out there. In a recent Insta picture, the longtime actress shares another adorable pic with her cute-as-can-be granddaughter as the two stand next to a hilarious painting of a monkey wearing a big bow and flowers on its head.

Maybe the two were monkeying around? Who knows what the two were doing while they were hanging out that day. All we know is the resulting Insta pic is beyond precious. Roseanne’s little granddaughter is clearly as happy as can be. The young grandbaby has a wide grin on her face as her grandma holds her up next to the goofy monkey painting. The Insta post is extra adorable when we read the caption the proud grandmother shares with the darling picture.

“Eeeeeeeeee,” the proud grandmother exclaims in her Instagram caption. And, we get it. “Eeeeeeeeee” is a perfect way to sum up the unquestionable cuteness!

The Cast of ‘Roseanne’ Had Goals; Goals To Make Each Other Laugh!

Roseanne Barr hit the big time in the late 1980s and 1990s as the comedian starred in her own sitcom series, Roseanne. A story of a middle-class family, Roseanne highlighted the realness of everyday life in middle America. And, audiences just loved it.

In the series, John Goodman portrays Dan Conner, husband to Roseanne’s character, Roseanne Conner. And, during a recent interview, Goodman let some secrets loose. Primarily how the cast of Roseanne had one true objective when filming the many hilarious scenes in the sitcom series.

“We’d make each other laugh,” Goodman explains in the interview.

“My main objective was to try to get Roseanne to wet her pants,” the actor adds. “Which she did if she laughed very hard, so we’d all kind of team in on that.”

John Goodman continues to portray Dan Conner in the series reboot The Conners which is set to air a new episode next week, Wednesday, February 23 on ABC.