‘Roseanne’: Why the Show Recast Becky and Later Brought Back Lecy Goranson

For fans of “Roseanne,” most remember Lecy Goranson as the family’s oldest daughter Becky. However, after four full seasons, the actress began disappearing from the series.

The sitcom cast Goranson when she was still a pre-teen, which allowed her to grow on-screen alongside her character. This became an important element of the series, but it also presented an interesting circumstance once the actress turned 18.

Becky only appeared in a few episodes of season 5, before she was eventually written out. The show’s explanation was that she ran away to Minneapolis with her boyfriend Mark. However, her character returned in Season 6– portrayed by a different actress, Sarah Chalke.

As it turns out, there wasn’t any big drama between Goranson and ABC. The actress grew up on the show and simply wanted a chance to go to college and live normal life for a while. Goranson opened up about her decision to take a break from the original series in an interview with “Live Kelly and Ryan.”

“I left to go to college,” she explained. I had been working– TV is tough, as you guys know. I’m a Chicago girl, I love my friends and family, and I love school, and I love normalcy. I’m kind of Hollywood strange,” she joked.

‘Roseanne’ Star Needed a Break From the Spotlight

“I was just craving [normalcy.] I played rugby in college, and I’m a poet, and I wanted to read and write, and explore. I think that’s the age where you really can do that, that’s kind of what college is for, more than the degree. It’s that exploratory time of ‘Who am I?’ To me, I just thought, ‘I’m not just the girl from Roseanne,’ which is what everyone says… I have a lot more to me than that, and I wanted to explore that, and I also wanted to be around my peer group. I hadn’t been in years, save Sara Gilbert, (Darlene Conner on the show) who’s my age.”

Even though she chose to take a break from “Roseanne,” producers didn’t want to let go of the character. In order to keep Becky as an active part of the show’s plot, they recast the role with Chalke. However, Goranson also returned to the series in Season 8.

The two actresses switched off several times for the show’s remaining two seasons. Chalke filled in for Goranson whenever her class schedule conflicted with filming for the sitcom. In the 2018 revival of the show, Chalke is introduced as a new character who mentions how much her and Goranson resemble each other in a charming quip. Chalke didn’t end up being an important character though, and only appears in one episode of the reboot.

The reboot, “The Conners,” is currently in its fourth season and doing well. Much of the original cast appear in the show, including Lecy Goranson as Becky. You can check out the series on ABC, and as always, Outsider is here to keep you up to date.