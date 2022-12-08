‘Rush Hour 4’ in the Works, Jackie Chan Reveals

Get ready, Jackie Chan fans, because the movie superstar is reporting that Rush Hour 4 is in the works. Variety reports that the legendary martial arts star made the announcement about this new project at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

While there, he spoke about his upcoming projects and 60-year film career. He did it in front of a crowd of adoring fans who regularly interrupted the talks to shout out questions, congratulate him on his honorary Oscar and ask him to sing. (He was happy to oblige with a quick burst of I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You. Chan explained that he learned to sing so that he’d be able to do something for his fans that wouldn’t involve fight moves.)

Jackie Chan Earned 80 Cents Per Day In Early Stuntman Career

Chan spoke of his humble beginnings. He earned 80 cents a day as a jobbing stuntman. But it was in this role that he first met Bruce Lee when Lee hit Chan during a staged fight. Chan said that Lee was shocked. But Chan actually played up his injury for sympathy. “As a stunt guy you can get hit every day,” Chan said. “It doesn’t matter. I pretend I’m hurt then he comes to help me. ‘I’m sorry,’ he says. The whole day and the whole night, every time I turn around, I see Lee looking if I’m okay. I wanted him to hit me again.” As a result, Chan got extra work.

When Lee died, Chan did remember that he was groomed to be Lee’s successor. “I said: I am not Bruce Lee. So, if Bruce kicked high; I kick low. Bruce fights like this. I do it the opposite. That’s Jackie Chan. I just do myself.” When he went to Hollywood, people there told him to slow down his fighting style. “Like Clint Eastwood — BOOM — Make my day! It’s so easy.” During much of this talk, Chan was on his feet and demonstrating his moves, his fighting style, and bouncing with irrepressible vim when acting out the story.

Chan spoke at the event with enthusiasm and affability. He’s the king of the humblebrag: detailing how he dominated cinema in Hong Kong, then Japan, and finally Hollywood with Rush Hour. It paired him with Chris Tucker and he was finally allowed to use his own style. Chan originally thought the movie would flop, but, “I got a phone call. Brett Ratner and Chris Tucker call me from New York. They’re crazy. We were $70 million in the first weekend. For me, I don’t know how to count.” As cheers rained down, Chan said, “We’re talking about Rush Hour 4 right now.”