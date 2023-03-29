Russell Crowe Admits He’s Jealous of ‘Gladiator 2’ Star: “I Wish Him the Best of Luck”

Russell Crowe recently opened up about not being asked back for the upcoming Gladiator 2, and how he feels about the new star Paul Mescal. After a decade of development, the sequel to Gladiator finally began coming together this year. Academy Award winner Crowe won’t be returning as his character Maximus Decimus Meridius. However, breakout Mescal is stepping in as an adult Lucius, son of Connie Nielsen’s Lucilla. Although fans may have hoped for another epic performance by Crowe, taking into account Gladiator‘s end and past comments made it clear that he wouldn’t be partaking in the follow-up film.

Appearing on The Ryan Tubridy Show to discuss The Pope’s Exorcist, Crowe shared that he would not be starring in Gladiator 2. he also expressed a hint of envy for Paul Mescal who will take the place he once had filming an iconic period drama.

“I’m sure at some point in time they’ll want to ask me about something, but they haven’t brought anything up in a while. It’s an extension of the narrative, but it is long beyond Maximus’ passing,” Crowe explained. “It doesn’t really involve me at all. I hear that young fella Paul is a good dude and I wish him the best of luck with it. I think where they’re picking the story up from, a young Lucius, stepping into the role of emperor. That’s a very smart idea within the world of the film that we created.”

Russell Crowe explained he doesn’t want to dwell on the past

However, Crowe is blazing a new path rather than looking back. “I don’t want to dwell on it too much because it does take me back to a period of time when obviously I was significantly younger. And you know, the rose-colored glasses of that experience now are perfectly crystallized,” Crowe said. “I look back on it and I loved every minute of it. That wasn’t actually the case at the time. I do like being on a period movie set. Stepping into those sorts of costumes and those sorts of situations and stuff, it has great appeal to me. There’s a slight edge of jealousy that people get to have that experience that I had once.”

Of course in the original film, after Maximus exacted his revenge against Commodus in a dramatic duel, he succumbed to his injuries and perished. According to Screenrant, there was an alternative sequel idea at one point. It featured Maximus resurrected by the Roman gods and fighting through different time periods – but this concept has been abandoned. Ridley Scott’s sequel is going in another direction entirely: fast-forwarding around 30 years after Maximus’ death, where Lucius takes on the role of emperor.

Despite the potential for Russel Crowe to return as Maximus in Gladiator 2, possibly through a flashback or dream sequence (if he is indeed Lucius’ father), there has been no confirmation from Crowe. Fortunately, we can still look forward to this long-awaited sequel with great excitement due to Mescal’s nomination for an Oscar award for his performance in Aftersun and Crowe’s approval. The sequel is further enriching its cast with esteemed Academy Award-winning actors like Denzel Washington.