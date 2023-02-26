Russell Crowe, Girlfriend Denied Service At Restaurant For ‘Unfortunate’ Reason

Dress up or get out.

Mr. Miyagi, a restaurant out of Melbourne, denied service to actor Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot because of a dress code violation. The restaurant, which serves Japanese-fusion in a “smart-casual” environment, did not allow the Gladiator star inside the building. The couple played tennis earlier in the day, but hadn’t changed before trying to eat their meal.

“He (Russell) went there wearing a brand new Ralph Lauren polo having just played a game of tennis and was turned away,’ Crowe’s manager Grant Vandenberg told the Daily Mail Australia.

Mr. Miyagi describes itself as “casual but fancy;” some of the forbidden outfits include “work gear, activewear, singlets, and thongs (flip flops).” When asked for comment, the restaurant stood firm, saying that nobody is above the rules, not even Maximus.

“We treat everyone the same. It doesn’t matter who you are or if you are Russell Crowe. We’ve got a dress code that we push across every level,” owner Kristian Klein said.

“We are consistent with it and I don’t feel like it’s unreasonable,” Klein continued. “But I know personally if I’m in my thongs (flip-flops) and my boardies (shorts), I’m not going to try and go to a nice restaurant, because I wouldn’t be dressed appropriately.”

Klein also noted that the employee working the front desk did not recognize Crowe, which likely caused a bit of an awkward standoff between the A-list actor and the puzzled employee. The owner called the situation “very unfortunate for everyone,” as they surely never enjoy turning any guest away from service.

Russell Crowe isn’t the only big name Aussie celeb to meet the business end of Mr. Miyagi’s deadly dress code

In true Aussie fashion, Mr. Miyagi decided to lean into the spat instead of hide from it.

“Dress smart casual, unless you’re Russell Crowe, then wear whatevs,” an Instagram post read. “During your last visit it seems we got off on the wrong foot. After much reflection on what occurred, we have made a permanent change to our dress code. ⁠We would love to see you again in the future, you’re always welcome at Mr. Miyagi.”

Crowe, who rarely leaves his home country anymore, isn’t the only big name to tango with the dreaded Mr. Miyagi dress code and walk away hungry. Australian radio broadcaster Steve Price and his girlfriend also had to find a meal elsewhere just days later for the same violation.

Bottom line: if you want upscale Japanese fusion in Australia, you better ditch the jumpers and trackies; otherwise Klein and his ninjas might just ‘wax on, wax off’ you right out the front door.