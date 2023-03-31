Russell Crowe Reveals His 16-Month-Old Dog Louis Died In His Arms After Being Hit By a Truck

Heartbreaking news from Russell Crowe. The Gladiator star revealed in a Twitter post on Thursday (March 30th) that his 16-month-old pup Louis had died after being hit by a car. To make matters worse, Louis’ death occurred exactly two years after the actor’s father died.

In Thursday’s tweet, Crowe shared an up-close photo of Louis and wrote details about the pup. “This is Louis the Papillion,” he declared. “16 months old. Tiny, cheeky, brave, He won my heart. Unfortunately today, on the second anniversary of my father’s passing, Louis was hit by a truck.”

Russell Crowe also said that he tried to get Louis to the vet, but the pup had died in his arms while the actor was telling him how much he loved him.

Among those who offered condolences to the actor was the animal rights organization PETA. “We are heartbroken for you and so deeply sorry for your loss,” PETA commented. “Louis will be in your heart forever. Sending all of our love, comfort, and strength.”

Following the news, Crowe made an appearance on the Kyle & Jackie O Show where he spoke about Louis and the pup’s impact on him as well as his family. “We’re actually a little devastated,” the actor explained. “He was such a beautiful little pup, and he kind of wrapped us around him and we shaped our lives around him. So that’s going to take a little time to get past.”

Russell Crowe had previously shared an adorable picture of him and Louis wearing matching Ralph Lauren polos.

Russell Crowe Announced His Father’s Passing On the Same Day Two Years Prior

On the same day in 2021, Russell Crowe publicly shared the news about his father’s passing on Twitter. His father, John Alexander Crowe, was 85 years old at the time of his death. “I arrived back in the bush last night,” Russell tweeted at the time. “Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away.”

Crowe shared at the time that he was posting the news because he knows there are people all over the world whose hearts were touched by his father. He also said that his father “tickled” a lot of people’s ribs by making them laugh with his sparkly eyes and cheeky attitude.

“This is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news,” Russell Crowe continued. “John Alexander Crowe. 13th March 1936- 30th March 2021. Born in Christchurch, New Zealand. Passed away in Coffs Harbour, NSW, his home for the last 25 years. Rest In Peace.”