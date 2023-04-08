Russell Crowe’s Ex Wishes Him Happy Birthday on What Would Have Been Their 20th Wedding Anniversary

Showing some love to her ex-husband, Australian actress and singer Danielle Spencer took to Instagram to celebrate Russell Crowe on his 59th birthday. She also pointed out that the day was special because it would have been their 20th wedding anniversary.

In the touching post, Spencer shared a throwback pic of Crowe with their two sons Charles and Tennyson. “Twenty years ago today, I married the father of my boys,” she wrote in the caption. “While it is no longer our anniversary, it is still that guy’s birthday. Happy Birthday [Russell Crowe].”

Russell Crowe and Danielle Spencer married on April 7, 2003. Nearly a decade into their marriage, it was revealed that the couple had separated. They eventually called it quits for good in 2018. However, Crowe told The Sunday Times in 2015 that he wasn’t against reconciling with Spencer.

“I’ve loved Danielle Spencer since 1989,” Crowe stated. “That’s never going to change – and that’s one of those things where I stare at her and go,’ How did this fail?’ I still can’t work it out, because my feelings for her have never changed.”

Despite her ex-husband’s declaration, Spencer shot down any plans of reconciliation with Crowe in an April 2015 interview with Sunday Style. She explained she was prioritizing their children and family.

Russell Crowe is now dating Britney Theriot. They met on the set of Broken City in 2013.

Russell Crowe’s Ex Once Spoke About How She Moved On

In a July 2020 interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Russell Crowe’s ex opened up about she moved past her relationship with the Gladiator star. She revealed that for years after their separation, she and Crowe would go on vacation with their children just so the boys could have time with both parents.

When asked if she regrets having children and marrying Crowe as well as putting her music and acting careers on hold, Spencer jokingly declared, “What a waste of my time! I could have put out ten albums by now, those bloody kids!”

However, Spencer admitted that she didn’t want a nanny to raise her children while she and Russell Crowe were out pursuing their careers. “I think because Russell was traveling a lot with work, and we wanted to try and keep the family together and the parents in the same place, I just couldn’t,” she said about not continuing her singing and acting careers.

Spencer then moved on from Crowe to date art dealer Adam Long. She said she was walking through Sydney Rose Bay when she ran into him on the promenade. Spencer said she already had an interesting connection with Long. “As they say, you meet somebody when you least expect it and I was literally walking up Rose Bay promenade. He had a way in: Russell and I had lived at his ex-mother-in-law’s house for about 10 years beforehand.”