‘Rust’ Armorer Puts Blame on Alec Baldwin for Fatal Shooting: Report

The armorer who worked on the movie Rust is saying that star Alec Baldwin is partly responsible for a death on set because he failed to show up for a training session.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer for Rust, filed a civil lawsuit in a New Mexico court on Wednesday. The suit alleges that Baldwin did not respond to a request for training. The session was a week before bullets fired from Baldwin’s prop gun killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

Attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed filed the lawsuit against the man who furnished guns and ammo for Rust. The details about Baldwin were in the court filings. He is not listed as a defendant.

However, the filing states that Baldwin did not answer Gutierrez-Reed’s request to schedule a cross-draw training session. She asked him to participate in the training, Oct. 15. Hutchins died Oct. 21 during Rust rehearsals at the Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Gutierrez-Reed’s suit also blamed Rust assistant director David Halls. The suit said that Halls did not follow protocol when he handed Baldwin the weapon. The suit said Halls didn’t first ask Gutierrez-Reed to inspect the gun before giving it to Baldwin.

Police haven’t charged the 63-year-old Baldwin for Hutchins’ death. The actor told investigators that he didn’t know the prop gun contained a live round when it went off.

In December, Baldwin said during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, that he never pulled the trigger. Rather, he said that he cocked the gun’s hammer. He then said that the gun went off in his hand. The bullet hit Hutchins in her abdomen.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and point a trigger at them, never,” Baldwin told Stephanopoulos.

Halyna Hutchins, (Mostafa Bassim Adly/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Lawsuit Says Rust Set Was ‘Perfect Storm’ for Accident

However, the lawsuit contends that Seth Kenney and his company, PDQ Arm & Prop, “distributed boxes of ammunition purporting to contain dummy rounds, but which contained a mix of dummy and live ammunition to the Rust production.” The suit stated that Kenney and his company violated trade practices. The legal filings also contend that Kenney and his company used false and deceptive product labels and false and material misrepresentations.

The lawsuit read: “The introduction of live rounds onto the set, which no one anticipated, combined with the rushed and chaotic atmosphere, created a perfect storm for a safety incident.”

Kenney hasn’t commented on the lawsuit. However, in earlier interviews, he said that his company did not provide live rounds for the Rust movie.

The criminal investigation is continuing. Police already have recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition from the Rust movie set. The rounds included blanks and dummy rounds. Authorities also said some of the rounds appeared to be live.

Meanwhile, authorities received a warrant asking for Baldwin’s phone. Police want to scrutinize text messages, images, videos and calls relating to the production of Rust.