‘Rust’ Producer Clarifies Comments on Feeling ‘Confident’ Movie Will Be Completed After Shooting Investigation

Earlier this week, “Rust” producer Anjul Nigam mentioned how he felt “confident” that the film would be completed following the investigation into the shooting and death of Halyna Hutchins. Now, Nigam wants to clarify his earlier statement.

Nigam spoke with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week. Mostly to discuss the new film he’s trying to launch with Alec Baldwin. But during the conversation, Anjul Nigam brought up his hopes that the filmmakers could complete “Rust” once the shooting investigation wraps up.

The shooting in question occurred on Oct. 21, 2021, when a supposed non-lethal prop gun in Alec Baldwin’s hand misfired and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Production on “Rust” immediately ground to a halt.

“Rust is obviously a horrific tragedy,” Nigam told The Hollywood Reporter a few days ago. “The investigation will hopefully be resolved soon and will unveil what happened. Obviously, there will be people out there who will have negative perspectives. But we’re confident about continuing to make quality movies.”

He added, “We’re confident we’ll be able to complete the movie.”

Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter took to Twitter to provide an “update” on Nigam’s comments. Apparently, after the story was published, Nigam reached out to the news site and said, “My statement that I was confident the film could be completed was just my optimism, and not an actual plan. Many of those who were involved hope to honor Halyna by completing her last work, but at this point, it is just hope.”

‘Rust’ Producer Anjul Nigam’s Clarified Statement Could Come From Fan Backlash

Anjul Nigam did not say what prompted the clarification of his earlier “Rust” comments. But when the original story came out, many people did take to Twitter to ask why “Rust” should even bother moving forward, following the shooting investigation.

One fan even directly tagged Nigam and Baldwin in a quote tweet. “@AlecBaldwln____ and @AnjulNigam should be ashamed for trying to complete this film and for evading a *meager* ($137k!) fine. Anyone who’s worked on a film set can tell this was lethal producer negligence,” the fan wrote.

Another person said, “Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. Gross.”

Many fans brought up how the box office numbers will tank for “Rust” anyway if Anjul Nigam and the other filmmakers go through with it.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Department Continues the Investigation Into Halyna Hutchins’ Death on ‘Rust’ Set

The shooting and death of Halyna Hutchins took place in Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department leads the investigation, which at this point remains “open and ongoing.”

Per Deadline, Sheriff Adam Mendoza released all files relating to the incident a few weeks ago. The files included, “lapel/dash camera footage from deputies and detectives, incident reports, crime scene photos, examination reports, witness interviews, set video, and staff photos collected.”

At the time, the department still waited on FBI firearm and ballistic forensics. They also needed to conduct DNA and latent fingerprint analysis. And look through Alec Baldwin’s phone.