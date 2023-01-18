‘Rust’ Prosecutor Announcing Potential Criminal Charges for Alec Baldwin, Others This Week

A New Mexico prosecutor plans to announce a ruling on whether she will file charges against Alec Baldwin and others. The case centers around the fatal shooting that took place on the set of the movie Rust back in 2021. And the date when she will announce these charges? That would be on Thursday.

Mary Carmack-Altwies, who is the First Judicial District Attorney, will announce a decision at 9 a.m. Mountain Time, according to a statement from her office. Alec Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 while setting up a scene at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, near Santa Fe, when the gun fired. The bullet struck cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Hutchins, 42, was killed. Souza was struck in the shoulder.

Alec Baldwin Continuously States He Did Nothing Wrong In ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin repeatedly said that he did nothing wrong. He notes that he was told the weapon was “cold,” which means it did not have a live charge. Baldwin’s attorneys have placed blame on four other people, including three crew members and an ammunition supplier.

Meanwhile, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office completed its investigation in October 2022, Variety reports. It was forwarded to the district attorney’s office for review. The district attorney’s office has already sought state funding for up to four criminal trials.

This investigation did include forensic analysis of the gun and an examination of Baldwin’s phone records, which took months to obtain.

Investigators have released a lot of evidence in the case, including video interviews and crime scene photographs. The investigation found that armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed loaded Baldwin’s gun with a live round instead of a dummy round. The rounds had similar markings but were different colors. Other live rounds were also found on the set, including one in Baldwin’s holster.

Gutierrez Reed’s attorney has placed blame on Alec Baldwin, as well as on Seth Kenney, the “armorer mentor” who supplied ammunition to the set.

Baldwin Sued ‘Rust’ Film Crew For Negligence

Last November, Alec Baldwin sued the film crew for negligence. Named as defendants in this case, according to Deadline, were Gutierrez Reed, first assistant director David Halls, property master Sarah Zachary, Kenney and his company.

Luke Nikas, who is the attorney for Alec Baldwin, issued this statement in part about Baldwin’s lawsuit. “This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun, Gutierrez-Reed failed to check the bullets or the gun carefully,” Nikas said. “Halls failed to check the gun carefully and yet announced the gun was safe before handing it to Baldwin, and Zachary failed to disclose that Gutierrez-Reed had been acting recklessly off set and was a safety risk to those around her.”