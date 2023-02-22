‘Rust’ Set to Wrap Up Filming at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana

The troubled movie Rust starring Alec Baldwin will finish up filming work in Montana at the Yellowstone Film Ranch. Rust‘s producers made this announcement on Wednesday. Baldwin is facing involuntary manslaughter charges for his role in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The movie also features a mix of new and old crew. Bianca Cline, who worked on American Horror Story, comes on board in Hutchins’ spot.

Now, this announcement about Rust comes on the heels of New Mexico prosecutors on Monday dropping gun enhancement charges against Baldwin. They also dropped them against armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Attorneys for Baldwin argued that Baldwin was unconstitutionally charged with violating a recently amended firearm enhancement statute. It didn’t exist at the time of the incident. Baldwin now faces a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison instead of 6 1/2 years if convicted.

‘Rust’ Producers Announced In October That Film Production Would Resume Outside of New Mexico

Producers for Rust did announce in October that production would resume in January outside of New Mexico. Matthew Hutchins, Halyna’s widower, is on board as an executive producer on the movie. He’s overseeing a documentary on Halyna’s life. The project has the “full support” of the production, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Westerns have been filmed at Yellowstone Film Ranch. They include Murder at Yellowstone City and The Old Way, starring Nicolas Cage. The set is built after Montana passes tax incentives offering productions 20-35 percent of spend to shoot in the state.

Yellowstone Film Ranch Founders Issue Statement Regarding ‘Rust’ Filming

Meanwhile, Yellowstone Film Ranch founders Richard Gray, Carter Boehm, and Colin Davis issued a statement. They said, “The dedication and passion of the entire Rust production team to honor Halyna’s vision has deeply moved us. We’ve learned so much about Halyna as a friend and colleague, the depth of her artistry, and the lasting impact she had on so many. We are honored to play a role in the realization of her vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing this film.”

Director Joel Souza says that Rust received an invitation to film at Yellowstone Film Ranch. Finally, he says, “I am deeply grateful to Richie, Carter, and Colin for the invitation to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana. Their unwavering friendship, support, and now partnership in completing Rust and honoring Halyna means the world to me and our entire production team. The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I’ve met has been both humbling and inspiring. It is a privilege to work with such great partners as we see this through on Halyna’s behalf.”