‘Rust’ Shooting Investigation: FBI Gives Major Update

On October 21st last fall, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the Alec Baldwin film Rust. Almost a year later, the FBI continues to investigate the on-set shooting that saw Baldwin fire a live round from what should have been a prop firearm. The latest reports state that the federal agency has completed the ballistics analysis from the 2021 shooting. As such, the investigation moves another step toward closure.

According to Deadline, the investigation, primarily overseen by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, has seen delay. Until now, authorities were waiting for the FBI to complete its own analysis before potentially moving forward in pressing charges.

Per the outlet, much of the investigation overall has centered less on actor and producer Alec Baldwin’s involvement. Instead, attention remains focused on how a live round found its way to Rust‘s set. Upon investigation, authorities located seven other “suspected” live rounds as well as several hundred blanks and dummy rounds.

Up to now, investigators have focused their attention on 24-year-old Hannah Gutierrez Reed who had been working as Rust‘s armorer. Gutierrez Reed’s involvement with Rust marks only her second time occupying that kind of role on a film set.

Authorities Still Awaiting Receipt of Phone Records Months After ‘Rust’ Shooting

Aside from the live rounds found on the set of Rust, authorities have focused much of their attention on Alec Baldwin’s phone records. While the shooting took place in October of last year, the investigation remains stalled as Suffolk County Police Department of New York State works as a go-between for the actual evidence obtained on the film’s set and the evidence conveyed to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Suffolk County’s ties to the Rust investigation come as part of an agreement reached with Baldwin’s attorneys.

As per the outlet, authorities continue to wait to receive Alec Baldwin’s phone records. Santa Fe investigators issued a warrant to search the Rust actor’s phone records months ago, but because Baldwin would not provide access voluntarily, Suffolk County, who became involved after Hutchins’ death, has received the rights to search the device. Regardless of who locates any actual evidence on the phone, authorities across the board are hoping Baldwin’s device will help aid along the investigation.

On Baldwin’s part, the actor previously stated the New Mexico authorities’ investigation “exonerates” him. In a statement earlier this spring, Baldwin’s representatives said, “We appreciate the report exonerates Mr. Baldwin by making clear that he believed the gun held only dummy rounds.”

Halyna Hutchins, the film’s director of photography, was killed as she was showing Baldwin which way to point the alleged prop gun during rehearsal.

