‘Rust’ Shooting: Weapons Supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed To Plead Not Guilty

Rust weapon’s supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will plead not guilty to the criminal charges brought against her by the Sante Fe District Attorney, according to her attorney.

Gutierrez-Reed appeared for a virtual court appearance on Friday, Feb. 24, to learn the conditions of her release while facing trial for involuntary manslaughter. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer explained to the defendant of her rights and determined that she may possess a weapon in her home for self-defense during the court proceedings.

DA Mary Carmack-Altwies argued that Gutierrez-Reed should not possess a gun during the proceedings due to her “sloppy mishandling of firearms and guns” on the Rust set. But Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney Jason Bowles claimed that because the state released his client’s personal information, she has been subject to harassment and threatening voicemails. On top of that, she had to get a restraining order against a stalker.

“There is no allegation that she is a danger to anyone having a firearm within her home,” he said. “And it’s for self-protection because of actions that the state took in releasing private information. That is the reason for that request.”

Along with deeming a personal weapon necessary, Judge Sommer also ordered Hannah Gutierrez-Reed to not have contact with witnesses who might testify as part of the Rust case.

While Gutierrez-Reed did not formally state her plea during the hearing, Bowles later said that she will plead not guilty, reports CBS News.

‘Rust’ Actor and Executive Producer Alec Baldwin Also Pleads Not Guilty

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and Alec Baldwin are both facing two counts of felony involuntary manslaughter in the fatal October 2021 shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin also pled not guilty on Feb. 23.

TMZ reported that the Rust actor and executive producer gave his plea one day before he was set to appear in court. The judge accepted the plea and released Balwin under the conditions that he not drink alcohol or possess a gun and not speak to any possible witnesses unless it’s directly related to Rust’s production, which is set to resume this spring.

If found guilty, each involuntary manslaughter charge carries up to 18 months in prison. Originally, the defendants also had a firearm enhancement tacked onto one of their charges, which would have added another mandatory five years behind bars, but Mary Carmack-Altwies ultimately dropped the enhancements after Baldwin’s lawyer learned that the statute did not go into effect until seven months after the shooting.