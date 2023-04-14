Ryan Seacrest Gives Emotional Speech at Farewell Dinner for ‘Live’ Staff

As he bids farewell to Live With Kelly and Ryan, 48-year-old media mogul Ryan Seacrest celebrated with his colleagues in a parting dinner. After almost six years of hosting the show, Seacrest is now ready for new opportunities ahead. “There really is no other place in our business like the Live show,” Seacrest said during his speech at the dinner. “I’m grateful to have been a part [of it] for six years.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Seacrest humorously enumerated all that he will miss about the show such as, “sharing the bathroom, well, with everyone”. The Halloween show makes the list too, though he sheepishly confesses “That’s actually a lie.”

Subsequently, he showed his appreciation for particular members of staff including executive producer Michael Gellman, who was thanked with sincere words. “You’ve become a dear friend,” the American Idol host said. “Thank you for everything you’ve done to help me succeed over the last six years.”

With enthusiasm, Seacrest then shifted his focus to the show’s “head” Kelly Ripa, and her partner Mark Consuelos – who will be joining as a co-host from Monday, April 17th onward. “My brother, Mark. Congratulations. It’s wonderful to go through this process with somebody that I love so much that obviously, I know, knows her better than I know her… ish,” Seacrest quipped. “But congratulations. I can’t wait to watch… or tape it, sleep in, and watch. Probably that, but congratulations, Mark.”

Ryan Seacrest admitted to being ‘nervous’ when he first started ‘Live’

Seacrest ended by thanking the staff “for including me in this group,” before adding, “I was nervous when I started.” Meanwhile, Kelly Ripa recently admitted to running a gambit of emotions over losing her ‘Live’ co-host. “Ryan and Mark were like, ‘What are you nervous about? It’s going to be fine,’” Ripa recently told Variety. “And I said to them, ‘You have to forgive me. I have a little PTSD.’”

When Seacrest joined “Live!” in 2017, it was an especially significant moment for Ripa. Prior to this point, she wasn’t sure if she wanted to stay on the show anymore due to ABC’s mistreatment of her; they neglected to mention their plan ahead and just invited Strahan over as a new anchor for “Good Morning America”.

After some time, favorable circumstances started to ensue for Ripa. Seacrest accepted the job and relocated from LA to New York due to their camaraderie. “There’s no other show or person I could see myself doing that for,” Seacrest recalled. At their workplace, Ripa and Seacrest often spend time in each other’s dressing rooms. When they are away from work, the two friends keep up with one another by sending text messages full of restaurant suggestions and family photos.