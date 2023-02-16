Ryan Seacrest Leaving ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan,’ Replacement Host Revealed

Ryan Seacrest is making a career change. Today, he announced that he’s retiring from his longstanding hosting spot on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The New York Post reports that the TV personality is walking away after six years because he will be moving to Los Angeles. Due to the long commute, he doesn’t believe keeping the gig is realistic.

“This is something that [Kelly] and I have been talking about for a long time, and it was a tough, tough decision,” Seacrest admitted. “Last year we spoke, and I made the decision to make this my last season as co-host.”

Seacrest will stay with the show until spring.

Taking his place will be Ripa’s husband of 37 years, Mark Consuelos. Once he officially takes a seat alongside his wife, the series will be renamed, Live with Kelly and Mark.

Fans already know Consuelos well, which makes his transition easy. The former soap opera star has been a consistent guest host since 2005. Over the years, he’s appeared in 136 episodes.

“The only person I can think of that is capable of holding [Ryan’s] torch the way [he has] held it would be my husband, Mark Consuelos,” Ripa shared.

Seacrest, who has been juggling his Talkshow career with hosting American Idol, took over six years after Michael Strahan left the series. Before he signed on, Kelly Rippa ran the show with a slew of guest hosts.

Ryan Seacrest enjoyed a highly successful career on the ABC morning show. He earned Daytime Emmy nods five out of the six years that he sat with Rippa, and in 2019, he won the Grammy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Ryan Seacrest Plans on Returning to ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ as a Guest Host

According to the Post Seacrest’s rep told the press that his recent Instagram post serves as his official statement on the matter.

In the post, Seacrest revealed that he had originally intended to work on Live with Kelly and Ryan for three years, but he “loved the job and working with Kelly so much” that he extended his contract.

“I’ve been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers everyday [sic], one of the best parts of the gig,” he noted before sharing that he’ll transition out of the show when he begins filming American Idol’s Season 21.

Seacrest also announced that he will continue with the show as a “guest host in the future.”



“Congratulations to my brother Mark, feel free to remodel my dressing room!” he concluded.

This is a developing story.