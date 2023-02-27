Sally Field Remembers Robin Williams at the 2023 SAG Awards: ‘We All Miss Him’

On Screen Actor’s Guild Awards red carpet, veteran actor Sally Field reflected on her time spent with Robin Williams. The 76-year-old actress fondly remembered shooting the 1993 hit comedy Mrs. Doubtfire with Williams, who passed away in 2014 at the age of 63.

“What you think about immediately is Robin. There isn’t a moment of it that’s not filled with my love and joy at being in his presence,” she told People Magazine. “I mean, Robin was Robin. He was everything he seemed to be: a generous, loving, sweet, geniously talented man.”

“We all miss him,” Field continued. “He should be growing old like me, for God’s sake. I hate it that he isn’t here.” Field, who received the SAG Awards’ Life Achievement Award at this year’s ceremony, confessed she doesn’t view any of her former works but still cherishes fond memories from most of them.

“I have memories, I think, of almost everything I’ve done,” she explained. “Except sometimes something will pop up and before I turn it off, and in the really young days of television, where I actually do not remember — I don’t remember being there, I don’t remember saying that. So it’s like literally an out-of-body experience.”

The Flying Nun actress then pointed out just how long it had been since her classic tv heyday. “But, you know, it’s almost 60 years ago. I’m allowed to forget some of those days!” Robin Williams and Sally Field portrayed ex-spouses in Mrs. Doubtfire, alongside Pierce Brosnan, Matthew Lawrence, Mara Wilson, Lisa Jakub, and Harvey Fierstein.

Sally Field reflected on five decades of acting during her acceptance speech

Later that night, Field was presented with her award from fellow Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield. When Field reminisced about her induction into SAG and her initial acting role in the 1960s sitcom Gidget, she fondly recalled that she “never knew what I would say or do” while learning the craft of acting.

“I wasn’t looking for the applause or the attention, even though that’s nice… sometimes,” she said. “And it was never about a need to hide myself behind the characters of other people. Acting to me has always been about finding those few precious moments when I feel totally, utterly, sometimes dangerously alive. So the task has always been to find a way to get to that, to get to the work, to claw my way to it if necessary.”

Reflecting on her career, Field noted her sometimes unglamorous path. “You know what? Easy is overrated,” Field said. She then went on to highlight her most famous roles. “I’ve flown on wires and surfed in the ocean, rode on horses on wagon trains and fast cars. She added, “I’ve had multiple personalities, worked at a textile mill, picked cotton … I’ve been Mrs. Doubtfire’s employer, Forrest Gump’s mother, Lincoln’s wife, and Spider-Man’s aunt.”

After more than 50 years of acting, Field recently starred in Spoiler Alert. She also had a part in last year’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.