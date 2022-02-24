Sally Kellerman: What Was the ‘M*A*S*H’ Star’s Net Worth at Time of Death?

Sally Kellerman, who played Margaret “Hot Lips” O’Houlihan in the famed movie M*A*S*H, has died. What was her net worth?

Kellerman died on Thursday at 84 years old. Let’s check out her net worth at the time of her death with some help from Celebrity Net Worth. It was $2.5 million.

She was an actress and singer. Kellerman was born in Long Beach, Calif., and began college at Los Angeles City College. But she dropped out to focus on a career in acting.

Kellerman studied at the Actors Studio West. So, her on-camera career picked up with guest-starring roles on TV shows like The Outer Limits, Where No Man Has Gone Before (which was the second pilot for Star Trek), and Centennial.

Then, in 1970, she was cast as Major Margaret “Hot Lips” O’Houlihan (IMDb) in the Robert Altman film M*A*S*H. She was nominated for an Oscar for her performance. Kellerman also kept working in films and TV projects here and there. Some of her recent work was on the CW show 90210” on The CW.

Loretta Swit Would Take Over That Role On ‘M*A*S*H’ Series

Once the TV movie was turned into a hit TV series, Kellerman’s role was taken over by M*A*S*H actress Loretta Swit. Swit played the role of the head nurse.

Swit starred in the show for all 11 seasons it was on CBS. From 1972 to 1983, it was one of the biggest shows on television, and still is since it’s been in syndication ever since it went off-air. Even though there are only reruns these days, the hit comedy-drama series still has a huge following among fans.

Now, Swit had no idea that the show would become one of TV’s greatest ever. But she did recognize early on how special the series was.

“I don’t think you ever realize that,” Swit said to FOX News when asked if she knew M*A*S*H would be a classic. “But I will say that while we were shooting, even from the very beginning, we were aware of how very special it was. The symbiosis, the camaraderie, the love and respect we had for each other. And the material, to be blessed with those gifted writers, starting of course with Larry Gelbart.”