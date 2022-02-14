Sam Elliott’s Wife Katharine Ross Opened Up About Her Rocky Beginning

We talk a lot about Sam Elliott here at Outsider. He is, after all, a badass cowboy who emanates talent. But Elliott isn’t the only gifted one in his household. In fact, his wife Katharine Ross was receiving Oscar nominations back in the 70s. And the leading lady is still going strong at 82 years old. However, Ross shares some reasons why becoming an actress was a bit rocky in the beginning.

Before she was opposite Dustin Hoffman as Elaine in “The Graduate,” Ross was auditioning for small roles and biding her time. Although success would find her, the actress says it really wasn’t easy in the beginning.

In an interview with Variety, Ross opened up about the challenges of being unknown in Hollywood and taking major risks to land a role. She often did this before making it big – and sometimes it paid off, but other times, she was left with disappointment.

“Part of being an actor is never knowing where your next part is coming from. My memory of reading Variety from that time is standing in the unemployment line. You read it and you see so-and-so is doing this and so-and-so is doing that and you wonder “Why am I torturing myself?”’ Ross shared.

Katharine Ross Once Chopped Her Off for a Role – And Then Didn’t Get the Part

Ross shared a moment she remembers feeling deflated after getting her hopes up for a particular role, along with another actor.

“I remember doing a screen test for the only film that Samuel Goldwyn Jr. ever directed: “The Young Lovers.” It was to star Peter Fonda but he wasn’t available to do the screen test with me so they brought in Chad Everett. He didn’t know that the role was cast and he was putting everything he had into the screen test. I didn’t have the heart to tell him the truth. I went through a series of sessions with a hairdresser to get my look the way Sam wanted it. When they were finished they had hacked off all of my hair. And they wound up casting someone else,” Ross explains.

Ross would eventually find success in Hollywood. However, it was “The Graduate” that propelled her to leading lady status after her iconic performance. She earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the film. She also snagged the Golden Globe for her performance.

Working with Sam Elliott

Additionally, Ross is known for “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” where she starred with her future husband Sam Elliott. He described what it was like to work with Ross at a time when she was more famous than he was.

“My wife, Katharine Ross, and I both worked on Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, but I didn’t dare try to talk to her then,” Elliott begins. “She was the leading lady. I was a shadow on the wall, a glorified extra in a bar scene. It wasn’t until we made The Legacy [in 1978] that we actually interacted.”

Ross and Elliott have worked together a handful of times – and those are really fun projects, Ross explained.

“We’ve always enjoyed working together. We met working, and we’ve done maybe five things together. And then this was the first time in quite a while that we’ve worked together. It’s fun.” She added, laughing, “It’s easier than real life.”