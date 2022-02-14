Sam Elliott’s Wife Katharine Ross Reflects on Numerous Projects Co-Starring Husband

She stars in one of the most iconic films of the 20th century, 1967’s The Graduate. Her face and her character are core to one of the most famous movie moments within the film as actress Katharine Ross and her The Graduate costar Dustin Hoffman ride off together on a bus. Taking off together after Hoffman’s character convinces Ross’s Elaine Robinson to from her wedding, heading off into the unknown with him.

It’s a moment in the film that, even to this day, is studied in film classes across the nation. This was Katharine Ross’s break-out role, for sure. And, since the breakout role catapulted the actress to stardom, Katharine Ross has enjoyed a prolific career, even to this day. Ross’s most recent film credit is in the 2019 film Attachments.

The Graduate certainly scored Ross some major accolades such as Best Supporting Actress Oscar Nomination and a Golden Globe win for New Star of the Year. However, some of the most memorable moments Katharine Ross has had during her lengthy career are the moments she spent working with her husband, longtime actor Sam Elliott.

Katharine Ross and Sam Elliott Have “Always Worked Together”

“We’ve always enjoyed working together,” Katharine Ross has said about her on-screen experience with her husband, Sam Elliott.

“We met working,” the Graduate star adds. “And we’ve done maybe five things together.”

However, Katharine Ross notes, there was a period when the couple took a break from working together. Then, in 2017 the couple returned to the big screen starring in the hit film The Hero which also features Nick Offerman and Laura Prepon, among others.

“Then this was the first time in quite a while that we’ve worked together,” Katherin Ross says of working with her husband on the 2017 film.

“It’s fun,” she adds, quipping that working together on-screen can be easier than working on marriage some days.

“It’s easier than real life,” Ross jokes.

The duo has also appeared together in a 2015 theater performance titled Love Letters.

Elliott “Didn’t Dare” To Try and Talk To Katharine At First

Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross have been married since 1984. However, they began their journey working together long before that. The couple first met when Katharine Ross starred together in the 1969n film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. However, even the great Sam Elliott was intimidated by the gorgeous movie star at first.

“I didn’t dare try to talk to her then,” the 1883 star says of his thoughts of Ross when they first met on the set.

“She was the leading lady,” Sam Elliott remembers of his first moments with Ross.

“I was a shadow on the wall, a glorified extra in a bar scene,” the longtime actor quips. Elliott adds that it would be nearly a decade before the two stars connected on a movie set.

“It wasn’t until we made The Legacy [in 1978] that we actually interacted,” Sam Elliott remembers.