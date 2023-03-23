Sam Neill Describes Robin Williams As ‘Funniest’ Yet ‘Saddest’ Person He ever Met

Decades after he starred with Robin Williams in Bicentennial Man, Sam Neill reflects on his friendship with the late actor nearly nine years after his passing.

PEOPLE reports in his new book Did I Ever Tell You This? Neill spoke about how he and Williams had “great chats” throughout their visits to each other’s trailers while filming Bicentennial Man. “We would talk about this and that,” Neill wrote. “Sometimes even about the work we were about to do.”

Sam Neill described Robin Williams as irresistibly outrageously, irresponsibly, and gigantically funny. However, why he dubbed his former co-star the funniest person he’s ever worked with, he also admitted that Williams was the saddest person he ever met as well. “He had fame, he was rich, people loved him, great kids—the world was his oyster. And yet I felt more sorry for him than I can express. He was the loneliest man on a lonely planet.”

Neill also remembered Williams being “inconsolably solitary” as well as deeply depressed. He said he could sense dark space inside of the late actor while having conversations with him. “AS soon as he flung open the door, he was on,” Sam continued. “Funny stuff just poured out of him. And everybody was in stitches, and when everybody was in stitches, you could see Robin was happy.”

Robin Williams passed away by suicide on August 11, 2014. He was 63 years old at the time of his death. It was later revealed that he had Lewy body dementia, which is known as the second-most common type of progressive dementia following Alzheimer’s disease.

Robin Williams’ Son Once Revealed More Details About HIs Father’s Mental Health

During an episode of The Dr. Oz Show in 2020, Robin Williams’ son, Zak, spoke about his father’s mental health during the final years of his life.

“I was acutely aware of my dad’s struggles with depression,” Zak explained at the time. He also said the depression manifested in addiction at times. “He took great lengths to support his well-being and mental health, especially when he was challenged. It was something that was a daily consideration for him.”

Robin Williams’ son also said that the main thing for him was noticing how his father went to great lengths to support himself while he could show up for others. “It was clear that he prioritized his mental health throughout most of his life, at least that I experienced with him.”

Zak Williams went on to add that he has found himself struggling with depression and addiction after the death of his father. That was when he realized he needed help. “I found myself hitting rock bottom when I wanted to just be numb,” he said. “I found myself wanting to drink alcohol and just not think. That was something that was really dysregulating for me.”