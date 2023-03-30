Santa Fe District Attorney Steps Down From Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Case

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has stepped down from Alec Baldwin’s Rust case. She is the second prosecutor to recuse themself.

Carmack-Altwies announced the news in a statement today. Two local attorneys, Kari Morrisey and Jason Lewis, will take her place. She shared that she made the decision in order to focus on more trials.



“My responsibility to the people of the First Judicial District is greater than any one case, which is why I have chosen to appoint a special prosecutor in the Rust case,” reads a post on her Facebook page.

She said she chose Morriset and Lewis because their “extensive experience and trial expertise will allow the state to pursue justice for Halyna Hutchins and ensure that in New Mexico everyone is held accountable under the law.”

“There will be no further comment from the District Attorney or the special prosecutors at this time,” the statement notes.

A spokesperson with her office also added, per Daily Mail, that “Carmack-Altwies will continue her record of prosecuting drunken drivers, collaborating with local law enforcement, increasing diversion efforts and securing convictions against the most dangerous and prolific offenders.”

The district attorney filed involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin after he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Mary Carmack-Altwies is the Second Special Prosecutor to Leave Alec Baldwin’s Trial

Mary Carmack-Altwies is the second prosecutor to walk away from the trial. Earlier this month, special prosecutor Andrea Reeb recused herself. Her decision came after Baldwin’s attorneys claimed her position as a state legislator made her ineligible to serve.

“Doing so vests two core powers of different branches – legislating and prosecuting – in the same person and is thus barred by the plain language of Article III of the New Mexico Constitution,” a court filing reads.

Reeb voluntary resigned from her position after deciding that staying with the prosecution could damage their case.

“After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down as special prosecutor in the Rust case. My priority in this case…has been justice for the victim,” she shared in a statement to TMZ.

“However,” she added. “It has become clear that the best way I can ensure justice is served in this case is to step down so that the prosecution can focus on the evidence and the facts, which clearly show a complete disregard for basic safety protocols led to the death of Halyna Hutchins. I will not allow questions about my serving as a legislator and prosecutor to cloud the real issue at hand.”