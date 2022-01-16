‘Saturday Night Live’ Alum Will Forte Set to Return as Host

“Saturday Night Live” alum Will Forte is hosting the NBC sketch series on January 22. Here’s everything you need to know about the episode.

Actor and “Saturday Night Live” alum Will Forte is taking the sketch-series stage for the first time since 2010. Fans of his work are excited to hear that Forte will be hosting next Saturday’s episode. His hosting debut comes after wrapping seven seasons as a cast member.

Next weekend’s episode will also feature Italian rock band Måneskin as the musical guest. Making their “Saturday Night Live” debut, the band is topping the Billboard charts with their single “Beggin’.” They were also the 2021 winners of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Next show! pic.twitter.com/CUuRUonzzO — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 16, 2022

Will Forte was added to the sketch series cast in 2002 and stayed until his final departure. Some of his most popular skits on the show include “Wedding Toast,” “Spelling Bee,” and “Trick-or-Treat.” He was also a part of a few “Weekend Update” segments. Check out one of his classic performances below.

The actor has made his mark in many other productions as well. Viewers may know him from his 2010 film Macgruber, or the comedy series The Last Man on Earth. Other credits include Bob’s Burgers and The Great North.

“Saturday Night Live” Episode Recap

Last night’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” featured West Side Story actress Ariana Debose as host. In her opening monologue, she talks about her new movie musical and brings comedian Kate McKinnon onstage. The pair hilariously sings and dances to a West Side Story medley. It is a fun opening to the show.

Fans are reacting to the stars’ opening in the comments section.

“Ariana Debose is so talented, I can’t even make sense of it. Her delivery is so polished and yet natural and she makes it look easy, when it’s anything but easy… Wow. Blown away!” one fan writes.

“She’s amazing and her energy when she came out was fantastic. Kate McKinnon nailed it perfectly and was the best partner Ariana could have had,” another says.

Indie-pop band Bleachers performed two songs as last night’s musical guest. Previously, rapper Roddy Ricch was given the slot. However, due to COVID-related reasons, he canceled his performance out of an abundance of caution. Bleachers brought the house down with “How Dare You Want More” and “Chinatown.”

“what a night, thank you,” the band tweeted after their performance.

Last night’s show included some great sketches. The cold open was a “Message from the President,” starring James Austin Johnson as Joe Biden. Pete Davidson starred in a hilarious sketch titled “Winter Formal.” The commercial is set a “Ron and Donna Lacatza’s Formal Emporium,” described as “the perfect one-stop shop for school dance needs.” All things considered, the episode is very entertaining.