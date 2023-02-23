Savannah Chrisley Gets Honest About the Toll Todd & Julie’s Absence Takes on the Family

A little over a month after Todd and Julie Chrisley started serving their 19 combined year prison sentence, their daughter Savannah Chrisley opens up on the toll their absence has on the Chrisley family.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

During a recent episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah Chrisley welcomed Nanny Faye on the show to talk about Todd and Julie’s absence. “If we’re being honest about it, everyone knows mom and dad were your primary caregiver,” Savannah pointed out. “You have to jump through hoops for visitation.”

Nanny Faye then discussed how she’s coping without talking to Savannah’s mother, Julie Chrisley, daily. “There wasn’t one treatment [for my bladder cancer] where my precious daughter-in-law wasn’t with me — not one time. Through it all, she’s been with me.”

Todd’s mother then said that while it’s been only a month since Todd and Julie have been away, she hasn’t been able to see Julia. “It’s hard because mom was everyone’s primary caregiver,” Savannah Chrisley shared.

Nanny Faye continued to speak about her relationship with Julie. “When you needed something, call Julie. She’d call me three or four times every day. And by seven o clock, she had called me to see if I was OK and to see if I had a good night.”

The Chrisleys are reportedly in the middle of appealing the sentencing.

Savannah Chrisley Details Her Mother’s Horrible Prison Conditions

In last week’s episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah Chrisley shared more details about her mother’s prison conditions. She claimed that the prison has better conditions for service dogs than it does for inmates.

“My mom’s in a facility that has no air,” Savannah declared. “But yet, there are service dogs for the prison that are in a heated and cooled building because it’s inhumane for them not to have air.”

Savannah Chrisley also stated that she read an executive order that President Joe Biden signed that stated all federal inmates must be housed in environmentally friendly facilities. “And I’m like, ‘OK, well, this is completely opposite of that.”

Savannah then spoke about her father’s appearance the last time she visited him. “I will say it’s really weird seeing him with grey hair,” she admitted. Chrisley said she’s used to seeing her father with different hair colors, but not grey. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’”

Savannah Chrisley also said that she’s remaining positive through the ordeal of having her parents in prison. “I know in my heart, who my parents are and that’s what brings me so much joy,” she explained. “In a way, I’m so blessed, and grateful all these other people get to experience the love of them.”

Chrisley went on to add that her parents are not the only ones struggling in prison. “My mom’s the mom for those who haven’t had a mom, my dad’s in there for people who haven’t had a father figure… I’m blessed they get to be there for someone.”