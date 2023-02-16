Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About ‘Really Weird’ Prison Visit With Father Todd Chrisley

Nearly a month after her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley started their prison sentences, Savannah Chrisley opens up about the “really weird” visit she recently had with Todd.

During a recent episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah said it was really weird to see Todd’s new look as he serves his 12-year prison sentence for both bank fraud and tax evasion. “I will say it’s really weird seeing him with grey hair,” she explained. “So weird… Oh, my gosh.”

Chrisley continued to say that her father used some hair colors over the years, but now seeing him with grey hair is a lot for her. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’”

Meanwhile, Savannah revealed that she’s attempting to stay positive during the rough situation. Her parents are now serving a combined 19 years in prison. “I know in my heart, who my parents are and that’s what brings me so much joy,” she said. “In a way, I’m so blessed, and grateful all these other people get to experience the love of them.”

Savannah Chrisley Claims Her Parents Are Receiving Support From Others in the Same Prison Facilities They Are At

Along with discussing her father’s new look, Savannah spoke about how Todd and Julie are adjusting to prison life. She said both have gained support from others who are in the facilities.

“They’re in there with people who are struggling,” Savannah said. “My mom’s the mom for those who haven’t had a mom, my dad’s in there for people who haven’t had a father figure… I’m blessed they get to be there for someone.”

Todd is currently serving his time at a prison facility in Pensacola, Florida while Julie is in Lexington, Kentucky. “Even visiting my dad… I have so much hope and so much restored strength that I’m like, ‘This isn’t the end,” Savannah stated. “I know that they’re going through what they’re going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change. Because whether this appeal works or not, they’re still coming out with a story.”

Julie Chrisley Admits Being Married to Todd is ‘Stressful’ During Season 10 Premiere of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’

Just before Savannah Chrisley opened up about her parents adjusting to prison life, Chrisley Knows Best fans witnessed tension between Todd and Julie during the first episode of the show’s 10th and final season. US Weekly reports that the USA Network notably canceled the show due to the Chrisleys’ legal issues in November 2022. However, the show as able to get four episodes done before the cancellation was official.

“Being married to Todd means you’re never going to call a place home for very long,” Julie admitted in a confessional about moving into their new home. “It keeps me stressed and and unsettled. And the only reason I agreed to move into this new house is because it was turn-key. I’m just excited to move in, unpack, and be done.”

Although the duo figured out their issues by the end of the episode, they did not mention their offscreen legal woes.