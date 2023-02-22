Savannah Chrisley Reveals Family Is Working On New Reality Show Amid Parents’ Prison Sentences

Although her parents Todd and Julie are currently serving a combined 19 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, Savannah Chrisley reveals that the family is currently working on a new reality series.

During a recent episode of her podcast Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley, Chrisley spoke with her niece Chloe as well as Todd’s mother Nanny Faye about how their next show should be Nanny Knows Best. That was when Savannah revealed the big news. “Well, you do know, we’re talking to a few production companies about doing another show.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

When Savannah Chrisley asks her grandmother what she thinks about doing another show, Nanny Faye answered that she’s ready to get back to work. “I’m ready to walk down that highway any day… I’m ready.”

While Savannah continued to say that “tons of production companies” have reached out, she also said that networks have also contacted them to do a show. Nanny Faye responded, “We’ll say, ‘We’ll look at these Bounce Chrisleys.” Savannah stated that she’s a fan of the concept because she believes it’s true.

“At the end of the day, we’re not going to allow this to stop us from moving forward,” Savannah declared. Nanny Faye further explained that the days are going to move forward no matter what. “We have no control over it. What we have control is we’re gonna get up and dust our pants off today and get to going. And we’re gonna let the world see that we’re really who we were.”

Nanny Faye went on to add that the family loves each other and they’re going to “walk this walk” and “talk this talk” together.

Savannah Chrisley Says the Family Had No Opinions When it Came to What Aired on ‘Chrisley Knows Best’

Meanwhile, Savannah Chrisley gave listeners an inside look at the family’s current series Chrisley Knows Best. The reality TV show is in its 10th and final season. Although the show documented the family members’ everyday lives, Chrisley said no one had a say on what went into the episodes.

“It became more of a comedy than it was reality,” Savannah admitted. She did agree with Nanny Faye that the family had a blast filming. “We had fun doing it because we all got to work together, so we got to be around each other.”

Chrisley went on to confirm that the family will not hold back on anything if/when a new reality show happens. That includes everyone speaking out about Todd and Julie’s prison sentence. “We’re going to touch on where we’re at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we’re coping with it, how we get through it. Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there’s a level of humor to it as well.”

Savannah Chrisley went on to add that life goes on and everyone just has to get used to the new normal.