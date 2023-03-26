Savannah Chrisley Reveals Hardest Part of Family Prison Sentences: ‘Who Will I Call?’

Reality star Savannah Chrisley is adjusting to a new normal, as parents Todd and Julie serve prison time for tax evasion and bank fraud. On an Instagram Story post last week, Savannah spoke to the small pains she feels everyday without her parents around.

“But who will I call when something good happens? Happiness isn’t the same without you here,” she wrote, tagging her father.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars received their sentences last summer: a combined 19 years in prison. Todd is currently serving 12 years at FPC Pensacola in Florida, and Julie is serving seven years in Lexington, Kentucky, at Federal Medical Center Lexington.

Savannah has since become the primary guardian of her brother Grayson Chrisley and niece Chloe Chrisley since Todd and Julie’s sentencing.

“The other night, I had a full-on breakdown,” she said on her Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley podcast last month. “I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff. I just sat down on the floor and started crying.”

She later added, “I am not my mother. How am I going to do this? I don’t feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job she’s done for all her life.”

Savannah said visiting her father actually brought her a tremendous amount of “peace.”

“I’m in a place of such peace,” revealing that he told her, “This is going to be the hardest but most rewarding thing you’ve ever done.” She added, “I’m starting to see that.”

Savannah Chrisley mentioned that her parents’ incarceration has made her own personal life more challenging

“I’m helping to raise my 10-year-old sister and 16-year old-brother, and I’m trying to date,” she said, referring to Chloe as her sibling. “And I’m like, ‘What do you do with them?’ The 16-year-old, he drives and all that, but the 10-year-old, I’m like, ‘You gotta maybe come have dinner with me.’”

Savannah said her parents were in tears when they heard the verdicts, especially considering they believed improper evidence led to their convictions.

“I will never forget when they stood up to read the verdicts and it was like, guilty, guilty, guilt,” Chrisley said. “Like over and over and over again. And I just saw the looks on my parents’ faces and just everything, they were just in tears. We were not expecting that, we were like, ‘There’s no way.’”

She said that her parents are planning to file their appeal soon, and promised that the appeal will show errors in their original trial.

“I know the things they have and have not done. I know the witch hunt. When the government wants someone, they want someone. They’re going to do whatever it takes to make it look how they need it to look. There’s no resentment whatsoever,” she lamented.