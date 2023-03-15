Savannah Chrisley Slams the U.S. Government for Her Parents’ Prison Time

As her parents continue their nearly 20-year combined prison sentence, Savannah Chrisley slams the U.S. government for being responsible for Todd and Julie’s imprisonment.

During her recent appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast, Chrisley got candid about her parent’s tax evasion and bank fraud situation. She said everything started in 2012. She claimed that Todd’s former business partner, Mark Braddocck, was the one at fault. He allegedly stole millions of dollars from the former reality TV star’s company.

“He actually signed multiple immunity deals with the government,” Savannah Chrisley said about Braddocck. And that’s the part that’s not in the public eye. They don’t talk about how there was a guy who signed multiple immunity deals with the government, and he lied to the government.”

Chrisley then said the government allowed Braddocck to resign his immune deal. He was considered the sole person to provide evidence. “And he said, ‘I did all of these things, but they were at the instruction of Mr. and Mrs. Chrisley. They knew about it.’”

Savannah Chrisley then said that during the trial, her parents’ attorneys looked at the FBI agent and stated, “‘You know, all of this evidence you’ve submitted to the court, what have you done to get it authenticated?’”

Chrisley further claimed that the FBI then denied having verified the evidence from Braddock. Todd’s former business partner has made some major accusations again him in the past. Among the accusations include Braddocck and Chrisley having an affair in the early 2000s.

Savannah’s father has denied the affair ever happened. He also said that never paid $38,000 to someone threatening to expose the relationship publicly.

Savannah Chrisley Recalled Seeing Her Parents’ Reaction When Their Verdicts Was Read

Meanwhile, Savannah Chrisley continued to speak out about her parents’ situation. She recalled her parents’ reaction to the official verdicts during their trial.

“I will never forget when they stood up to read the verdicts and it was like, guilty, guilty, guilt,” Chrisley said. “Like over and over and over again. And I just saw the looks on my parents’ faces and just everything, they were just in tears. We were not expecting that, we were like, ‘There’s no way.’”

Savannah Chrisley also said that it took three days for the verdict to come back after a month-long trial. She explained that her parents are planning to file their appeal soon and pointed the appeal will show errors within the court. “I know the things they have and have not done. I know the witch hunt. When the government wants someone, they want someone. They’re going to do whatever it takes to make it look how they need it to look. There’s no resentment whatsoever.”