‘Saving Private Ryan’ Actor Tom Sizemore Dies From a Brain Aneurysm

Tom Sizemore, best known for roles in Saving Private Ryan and Heat, died Friday after weeks of hospitalization. The actor was 61.

Sizemore collapsed at his Los Angeles home on Feb. 18; nine days later his manager Charles Lago released a statement explaining the actor suffered “from a brain aneurysm that occurred as a result of a stroke.” He died with his brother Paul Sizemore and twin sons Jayden and Jagger, 17, at his side.

“I am very saddened by the loss of not only a client but a great friend and mentor of almost 15 years. Tom was one of the most sincere, kind and generous human beings I have had the pleasure of knowing. His courage and determination through adversity was always an inspiration to me. The past couple of years were great for him and he was getting his life back to a great place. He loved his sons and his family. I will miss my friend,” Lago said in a statement Friday.

Tom’s brother, Paul, said Tom influenced his life in many ways.

“He was larger than life; he has influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devastated he is gone and will miss him always,” he said in a statement.

Actress Maeve Quinlan, whom Sizemore married in 1996 but divorced in 1999, shared her condolences to Sizemore’s sons. “Most especially, my thoughts and prayers go out to Tom’s two sons, Jayden and Jagger. May God hold you both in the palm of his hand, give you strength and bless you all the days of your lives,” she said in a statement.

Tom Sizemore grew up in Detroit, Michigan and was raised Roman Catholic

Lago’s original statement detailed his client and friend’s coma, adding that doctors told the family to make “end of life” preparations because “there is no further hope.”

Lago concluded his statement, saying, “We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.”

Sizemore appeared in a number of other well-known films as well, including Black Hawk Down, Natural Born Killers, Pearl Harbor, and others. He said his favorite acting experience came in 2008, at the tail end of his heavy acting days, in a movie called The Last Lullaby. “It was one of my favorite things I’ve ever done,” he said.

Sizemore famously struggled with intense drug and alcohol addictions during his life and career. “[Cocaine, heroin and crystal meth] are the three most intense, life-destroying drugs,” Sizemore told Access Hollywood in a 2013 interview. His addictions also led to a slew of legal troubles for Sizemore over the years.