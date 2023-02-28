‘Saving Private Ryan’ Star Tom Sizemore’s Family Deciding ‘End of Life Matters,’ Rep Says

Days after Tom Sizemore was rushed to the hospital with a brain aneurysm, the Saving Private Ryan star’s family is now deciding “end of life” measures.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago confirmed the news. He stated the doctors informed the actor’s family that there is no further hope for recovery. They then recommended end of life decisions. “The family is now deciding end-of-life matters,” Lago explained. “A further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”

Lago further explained that Tom Sizemore has been in a coma and placed in intensive care since his aneurysm. “We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time,” Lago continued. “And they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.”

Lago previously shared that Sizemore was at his Los Angeles home when he suffered a brain aneurysm and collapsed in the early hours of February 18th. Someone discovered the actor and quickly called 9-1-1. He was then taken to a nearby hospital and placed in critical condition. At the time of the news, Lago described Sizemore has been in a “bad way” and his chances for a full recovery seemed uncertain.

Sizemore has had his share of legal issues over the years. PEOPLE reports that in 2003, the actor was sentenced to six months in jail for physically abusing his then-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss. Sizemore then pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse for assaulting his girlfriend in 2016. He was also sued for $3 million in 2018 after allegedly causing an actress permanent damage, including post-traumatic stress as well as addiction to drugs to alcohol.

Tom Sizemore Revealed He Begged Fellow Actor Jack Nicholson For $10 Million

During a 2017 interview with the Daily Mail, Tom Sizemore opened up about his struggled and even disclosed that he asked fellow actor Jack Nicholson for $10 million.

“I wasn’t homeless, but I had to fast sell my $7 million house,” Sizemore stated. He then said that while he could have bought a condo or an apartment, he was determined to buy another house. “So I was driving around in my car for a couple of weeks, I mean I was on drugs, I was thinking I’m gonna get the money to buy a $5 million home and I’m asking certain people for money.”

That was when he turned to Nicholson for help. “I asked Jack Nicholson, ‘can you loan me $10 million,’ and he said, ‘In a word, no,’” he recalled. “I was living in a squat, in Sylmar, up in the woods, with no water, no electricity. I’m pretty handy though, so I stole some electricity from the telephone pole, redirected some water. That was not cool.”

However, Sizemore added that his life had improved. “It’s been a real chronicle,” he concluded. “But I’ve got a long history of substance abuse, I was in a really bad place.”