‘SEAL Team’ Assures Fans That ‘There’s No One Left Behind’ in Powerful New Video

When it comes to military dramas, “SEAL Team” is clearly a hit for CBS and Paramount Plus. To understand why that is, we don’t really have to look too far. Those two words in the title pretty much give us everything we need to know.

First, there’s “SEAL” as in Navy SEAL. The word alone stands for Sea, Air, and Land. In conjunction with “Team,” though, the word pair comes to encompass so much more. Put ’em together, and you’ve got a team dedicated to honor, courage, commitment, and brotherhood. And that’s exactly what you see with every episode of the show.

The latest promo video for the series is no different. It sets that “no one left behind” mentality to an inspirational song while clips of some of the most epic “SEAL Team” moments play. Don’t just take our word for it, though. Take a look for yourself here.

“I’m what’s best for this team,” the 0:46 clip starts off. “I’m what’s best for this team. If you don’t think I can lead this team, you tell it to my face right now. Tell it to my face.”

Fans Call for the Show’s Recognition

As soon as the “SEAL Team” promo video went live, fans flocked to the comment section to engage in their own “brotherhood.” While fans seem split about one particular character’s behavior (we’re looking at you, Sonny), they all seem to agree on one thing. That’s the fact that the show deserves some high praise.

“This season has been amazing!! This show definitely deserves an Emmy or two,” she wrote.

“Can’t wait for the new episode!!! Sunday morning and Seal Team!!” another added.

But let’s bring it back to the cast for a second. Max Thieriot plays the Clay Spenser character on the show, and in true Navy SEAL fashion, isn’t afraid to get a little dirt under his fingernails. In fact, he says the more the merrier.

This ‘SEAL Team’ Star Calls for More Dirt

From the “SEAL Team” star’s latest Instagram post, we can see that Max Thieriot has been on a little adventure. His brothers are notably absent from the picture, but you know what’s not? Dirt. And lots of it.

“Got my mind on the mountains lately,” he writes. And we know a lot of Outsiders would agree.

“Happy 2022! Whatever path you choose to take, I recommend making sure at least some of it is dirt.”

