‘SEAL Team’: David Boreanaz Discusses the Chances of Everyone Surviving the Season 5 Finale

The “SEAL Team” season finale drops today, Sunday Jan. 23; star David Boreanaz spoke to TV Insider just hours ago about the episode’s intense finish, and whether or not everyone will make it out alive.

When asked if he could say anything about what’s next for Bravo, Boreanaz replied, “I don’t know. I wish I could give you the full-on answers to a lot of those questions.” Understandably, things are secretive about a possible season 6 and the fates of the team.

Boreanaz continued, “Look, it’s war and everybody, including myself, is open to an X on their back and in the line of work that they’re in could be killed or injured, so it opens the [door to] who may survive, who may not survive, who’s gonna be injured.”

He went on to pose some questions that could come from the finale, such as, “Is that injury gonna be of significant value? Is it gonna be for significant time? How does it impact the team? What does it do to Bravo?” There are so many scenarios now that the show is ending, and we have no idea what’s coming next. The anticipation of waiting for season 6 is going to kill fans.

“There’s a lot of questions that’ll come out of this season finale,” Boreanaz finished. Quite the understatement; fans are ravenous for answers, and we’re chomping at the bit to hear about season 6. Hopefully, there’s news about renewal soon.

‘SEAL Team’: Could Season 5 Be the Last?

In conversation with TV Line, David Boreanaz also spoke about whether or not there’s going to be a “SEAL Team” season 6. He was mostly vague about it, leading me to believe he also doesn’t know. Or, he does know, and he’s been instructed not to say anything yet. As an executive producer of the show, I bet he’s aware of its future.

“Listen, I’m an optimistic person…” he said when asked if there’s going to be a season 6. But, he continued by saying there’s “nothing official” yet to report. “I do know that we’ve done great for Paramount+,” he continued, “and I’ll just leave it there.”

“SEAL Team” has done great for getting viewers on board with Paramount+, but Paramount+ has also been great for “SEAL Team.” The show can now go deeper into characters’ psyches, explore traumas, plus they can swear up a storm now. There are no limits from the network, and “SEAL Team” has definitely benefited, just by the nature of the content. It’s darker, grittier, and more intense. I’d hate to see it make the move to telling the stories it really wants to, only for “SEAL Team” to face cancelation.

All in all, there’s no official news that “SEAL Team” is being canceled, but there’s no news that it’s being renewed either. We’ll just have to wait and see where the chips fall.