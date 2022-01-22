SEAL Team star David Boreanaz is a huge fan of his on-screen love actress, Jess Paré.

For some time, Mandy Ellis and Jason Haye’s romance has been a major topic for SEAL Team fans. The two have been doing the whole will-they-won’t-they dance for what seems like an eternity. And because the couple has always had an undeniable connection, no one could see the officer with anyone else after Mandy made an exit during season four.

So ever since the character was reintroduced this year, people have been hoping that the two would finally become a proper couple. And it looks like the writers are finally going in that direction (YAY!).

In a sneak peek of the upcoming SEAL Team finale, Jason stands on Mandy’s doorstep and tells her that he’ll do whatever it takes to get her back. And things get serious after he admits that he wants more than just a few more “nights in Rehoboth” with her.

While talking about the finale with TVLine, Boreanaz explained why the two characters mesh so well. And apparently, it all has to do with how he feels about Mandy’s actress, Jess Paré.

“Jess is great,” he said. “She is such a unique soul and a great force, what she brings to the character. I always love when the two of us do our ‘Jandy’ scenes. We have a lot of fun and the utmost respect for each other, and we attack it from our own perspective.”

Mick Jagger Once Growled at ‘SEAL Team’s’ David Boreanaz

SEAL Team actor David Boreanaz once has a strange run-in with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. And it made for a great story on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“I remember being at a big party after an awards ceremony, tons of people there and celebrities,” explained Boreanaz. “Nobody really knows how to talk to each other at these events. I was making my way through, and I saw Mick Jagger corner left in a booth with his crew. So I’m figuring, I’m going to have a ‘Mick Jagger, how are you?’ good moment.”

But as the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star approached Jagger, he realized the singer was not interested in making any new friends that night.

“I get about three feet, and he just does this whole ‘Rawwrrrrr!’ and I’m like ‘whoa!’” Boreanaz continued. “Mick Jagger was like growling at me. I caught eyes, and he looked at me and was just like ‘rawrrr,’ and I was like ‘okay, I’m not coming towards your den, I’m passing.’ That was Mick Jagger. You just kind of keep rolling.”

Thinking the story was hilarious, host James Corden suggested that Boreanaz should have “doubled down” and had some “cat play” with Mick Jagger. But Boreanaz admitted that the growl scared him away.

“It’s weird,” he admitted. “He’s growling at you out of nowhere,” to which Corden responded that he didn’t “consider [Jagger] to be a satisfied man.”