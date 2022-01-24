‘SEAL Team’: David Boreanaz Reveals How Much Longer He Hopes to Star on Show

SEAL Team actor David Boreanaz discussed whether he intends to play Jason Hayes for much longer and why he feels the way he does.

“I don’t know,” Boreanaz told TV Insider. “I think for me, it’s really relative to the stories that we’re telling… and I’m excited more so about the switch to Paramount+. Of all the streaming networks, this is a very positive one and they’re very aggressive in the way they do their shows. This show moving over there and the potential of going on to another season and whatnot, the show won’t be drastically different, but it will have a slower burn to it. It’ll be more of like what happens in two weeks over a 10-episode order.”

The actor has a history of appearing in shows for a long time. For about eight years, he played the iconic vampire Angel on both Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. Then, he starred alongside Emily Deschanel. Interestingly, SEAL Team marks his first time starring on a streaming series. As a result, the actor is excited for the potential that it carries.

“It’s not just this huge season of — we don’t have to invest so much in certain areas of the storylines, but it may be like, hey, they get up, and this is their day and that’s 10 episodes,” he added. “It’s very similar to like a 24 kind of aspect, but you really get to really now get under the skin of the characters, see where these men and women are and see how they’re affected from when they wake up to when they go to bed. I think that’s fascinating.”

David Boreanaz Talks Future of SEAL Team

As for the appeal of the show, Boreanaz feels the number one reason the show is popular is perspective. SEAL Team allows viewers to take an inside look at what it’s like to be a veteran. He explained: “For me, it’s just the message and the story. Putting that out there for people to see like, this, this is what these guys do. That’s why you get up and have a cup of coffee in the morning and go in your car and drive and get a smoothie and you’re free, you’re protected, and not too many people will remember that or think about that.”

Additionally, these life or death situations prove an interesting backdrop for character development. This is essential to cultivating an audience.

“These people love these characters and where they’re going; it takes time for people to invest in a show and find a show and then watch it, go, wow, that was a crazy ride,” Boreanaz continued. “These characters are fun to go along with, and I think that’s where we are. I think the recognition of the show, now being on Paramount+, will benefit us even more as far as whatever you’re looking for to be benefited from.

Though Boreanaz didn’t confirm or deny a renewal, he had this to say: “What I could just say is that we’ve done great for Paramount+. You look at the numbers and the streaming. Then we’ve been trending as one of their number one shows for the past few weeks. So we’re doing good for ’em.”