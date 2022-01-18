‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Shares ‘Another Camera Angle’ from Massive Explosion Sequence

“SEAL Team” star David Boreanaz has been dropping behind-the-scenes videos on his Instagram for fans to enjoy, and he recently posted two distinct looks at the explosion scene from Sunday’s episode.

In this new video, the angle has changed, and we get to see the camera moving with the cast to capture AJ Buckley as Sonny running from the blast. Boreanaz captioned the video, “Another camera angle on how we did this sequence. Practical and safe and real is how we do it! What a crew! Thank you! Plus a big thank you to the stunt department and the boys! Sound on! Takes a TEAM!”

The special effects and pyrotechnics teams sure do get a workout on “SEAL Team.” Something is usually exploding, or shooting at the team, or collapsing. The stunts and effects are real, but they do them safely and professionally, like every set should.

In the first behind-the-scenes video of the explosion sequence, Boreanaz posted, “Takes a huge amount of hard work and safety to pull of a practical sequence like this. This is one of many camera [setups]! We had one take to get it and a big shout out to the amazing Chris Nelson and his team! Also @ericleachdp and the best crew and cast for giving it [their] all on this show and this sequence! Safety first. Behind the scene action!”

He thanked the cast and crew on both posts, giving credit where credit is due. I don’t believe “SEAL Team” would be the show it is without real pyrotechnics. Something would fall flat if it used strictly CGI.

‘SEAL Team’: Is Bravo Going to Live Through This?

Things are looking dicey for Bravo on “SEAL Team.” The season finale airs on Sunday, and the team is currently stuck in Venezuela with the police bearing down on them. Then, in a promo for the episode, one of Bravo’s SUVs drives over a landmine and gets thrown into the air. We don’t know who’s accounted for yet, so we have no idea who could be injured or dead.

All we know, is things are going to get worse before they get better. Bravo will probably live to go home, but they first have to get out of Venezuela. That’s going to be the tricky part. The trailer shows them sneaking out from somewhere, could they be in police custody? Wouldn’t sneaking out make their situation worse?

And what about Clay saying this is his “last run with Bravo”? I get that he wants to give all his time to his family now, but what does that mean for the future of “SEAL Team”? There was no news that Max Thieriot was planning on leaving, so could something change Clay’s mind? All things we’re going to have to wait until Sunday to see.