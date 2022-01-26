‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Believes Show Should Get More Recognition

SEAL Team actor David Boreanaz discussed the lack of recognition that the series gets from the major entertainment awards.

“Look, we’re the only military show on the air, but we just don’t get the respect. We don’t get the chops, man,” the actor said. As of 2022, SEAL Team only received one Emmy nomination for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series. Boreanaz felt that the writers and actors also deserve credit for the effort put into the show.

However, Boreanaz did say he finds satisfaction for his efforts in another way. The actor explained: “The biggest reward I can have out of this show is having veterans come up to me and say, ‘You saved my life. I was going to kill myself last week.’ And I’ve had that.”

Before he had those encounters, Boreanaz didn’t understand the impact representation can have for those who are struggling.

“When that first happened to me, I was like, ‘Wow. Do you realize the story you’re telling?’” said Boreanaz. “These people who are struggling with PTS or TBI, or who are on the verge of killing themselves, you have saved their lives [in exchange] for what they have given back to us as our country. That to me is the biggest reward.”

David Boreanaz Talks Appeal of SEAL Team

Additionally, Boreanaz opened up about why fans resonate with the show as well as what appeals to him in a project.

“For me, it’s just the message and the story. Putting that out there for people to see like, this, this is what these guys do,” said Boreanaz. “That’s why you get up and have a cup of coffee in the morning and go in your car and drive and get a smoothie and you’re free, you’re protected, and not too many people will remember that or think about that.”

These kinds of life or death situations provide ample opportunities for believable character development. The actor continued: “These people love these characters and where they’re going; it takes time for people to invest in a show and find a show and then watch it, go, wow, that was a crazy ride. These characters are fun to go along with, and I think that’s where we are. I think the recognition of the show, now being on Paramount+, will benefit us even more as far as whatever you’re looking for to be benefited from.”

“What I could just say is that we’ve done great for Paramount+. You look at the numbers and the streaming,” Boreanaz added when asked about a renewal. “Then we’ve been trending as one of their number one shows for the past few weeks. So we’re doing good for ’em.”