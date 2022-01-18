‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Highlights the ‘Hard Work’ Behind This Insane Action Sequence

There aren’t many shows that do effects like SEAL Team. David Boreanaz was quick to give credit to the cast and crew for making it happen.

Look, I don’t care what you say, practical effects are always better than CGI. When it comes down to it, getting a real-life scene put together featuring explosions, action, and more always looks better. So, SEAL Team makes sure to get things done right on their show.

Boreanaz is always happy to share behind-the-scenes tricks and moments for fans and followers. Over on his Instagram is the best place to catch all of those photos and videos. His latest breaks down the hard work that goes into making big, dramatic scenes happen. Check it out below and see for yourself.

“Takes a huge amount of hard work and safety to pull of a practical sequence like this,” the caption says. “This is one of many camera [setups]! We had one take to get it and a big shout out to the amazing Chris Nelson and his team! Also @ericleachdp and the best crew and cast for giving it [their] all on this show and this sequence! Safety first. Behind the scene action!”

I guess if you’re going to set off all of those explosions, you only get to do it once. So, it’s vitally important that things go right the first time. Boreanaz always seems like he is having a great time on the show, behind the scenes, and everywhere in between.

SEAL Team Season 5 is coming to an end. Boreanaz’s character, Jason, isn’t doing too great. The Bravo Team member has a lot of wounds, and they aren’t just physical.

‘SEAL Team’ Bravo Team Struggles in Venezuela

The big mission for the end of this season has been the excursion out to Venezuela. The SEAL Team cast has had their hands full down in South America. With the season finale right around the corner, it looks like things are going to have to improve for the team, or the worst may happen.

In a trailer, there was quite a bit revealed. Like for instance, Clay mentions that it is his “last run with Bravo.” So, is he headed for somewhere else in the finale? Will Clay return to the show in a potential Season 6? Mandy and Jason are going to share a special moment that is sure to get fans excited as well.

This season has been anything but easy for the SEAL Team Bravo Team members. Jason was mentally falling apart for most of the season. The rest of the team had to pick up the slack while also dealing with their own issues. So, how does this all get wrapped up? The team needs to get out of Venezuela and there isn’t much time left to do it.