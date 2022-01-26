‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Remains Cryptic on Who Lives and Dies

“SEAL Team” still fans aren’t sure if the show will get a season 6, and star David Boreanaz is being particularly tight-lipped about the whole affair. He won’t reveal if the show is renewed yet, and he won’t say who lives and who dies.

In conversation with TV Line about the finale and “SEAL Team” as a whole, Boreanaz said he wasn’t sure if this is the end of Bravo or not. “This is really going to change the fabric of them,” he said. “But strength in numbers, always. It’s a team. One man out, another man in. That’s real life, and that’s what our show is about.”

There’s some speculation that at least one person died in the finale when the mine exploded under one of their SUVs. When asked if he knows who lives and who dies after the finale, Boreanaz answered, “I don’t know. You just don’t know, man. It gives you a lot of palettes when you think about it. It gives Spencer [Hudnut] and all of us the opportunity to sit down and go, ‘How’s this going to unfold? Where do we see it going?'”

He’s remaining particularly cryptic with anything regarding the next season of “SEAL Team.” Is that because he truly doesn’t know anything? Or is he hiding the truth from us so as not to spoil anything? As executive producer, you have to assume he knows something. But, ask all you want; David Boreanaz won’t tell you a thing about the next “SEAL Team” installment.

When asked where things stand with season 6, Boreanaz replied, “Well, listen. I’m an optimistic person… [but] there’s nothing official. I do know that we’ve done great for Paramount +, and I’ll just leave it there.”

‘SEAL Team’: Is Max Thieriot On Board for Season 6?

In the finale, Max Thieriot’s Clay Spenser mentioned that he was on his last run with Bravo. He wants to get out and spend time raising his son, being a father and a husband. He doesn’t want the threat of death constantly hanging over him, or never getting to see his family because of missions.

But, is that really true? Can Clay just leave that easily? Technically the episode ended in the middle of a mission, with everyone’s fates unclear. It’s unsure if Clay is really leaving.

Careers have changed on the show, characters have gone down different paths. Could family life be the path Clay heads down next? There’s been no word that Max Thieriot is leaving “SEAL Team,” so I think if Clay leaves Bravo (if he survives), we’ll still see him on the show. Just, in a different aspect of life: as a father, not as a soldier.

All in all, David Boreanaz is staying optimistic about “SEAL Team” season 6, and I think we all should too.