‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Reveals How AJ Buckley Came Up with This Awesome Shot: VIDEO

“SEAL Team” star David Boreanaz recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at a cool shot from Sunday’s episode. The scene involved a magazine being slid across the floor to Sonny, only we’re the magazine. The camera slides across the floor with it as well. So, how did they get this incredible shot? Boreanaz shares that AJ Buckley actually came up with it in the middle of filming.

Along with the video he posted on Instagram, Boreanaz shared the caption, “Ideas come out of the blue when directing. So @ajbuckley says to me, put a go pro on a mag. Ok. Great idea! Thanks. TEAMS. Behind the scenes. Let it slide in the heat of battle with my brothers!”

The clip is a perfect example of experimental filmmaking gone right. It puts the audience right in the middle of the action, in this case an all out firefight.

‘SEAL Team’: David Boreanaz Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Real Explosions

This “SEAL Team” episode also included an intense explosion. Sonny blew the support beams for the underground uranium refinery, and the crew decided CGI wouldn’t cut it. David Boreanaz shared this clip on his Instagram as well. It’s one scene that you can really only do once.

“Takes a huge amount of hard work and safety to pull off a practical sequence like this,” Boreanaz wrote in his caption. “This is one of many camera [setups]! We had one take to get it and a big shout out to the amazing Chris Nelson and his team! Also @ericleachdp and the best crew and cast for giving it [their] all on this show and this sequence! Safety first. Behind the scene action!”

This is one of those scenes where you need multiple camera angles, because if one of them doesn’t work, you can’t do it again. Everything has to be perfect the first time, and that involves meticulous set up. That’s a lot of pressure.

But, it looks like everything worked out; the explosion is intense, the scene is shot perfectly, and we can chalk this one up to another success from the “SEAL Team” crew.

Is Bravo Going to Make it Out Alive?

At this point on “SEAL Team”, Bravo is still in Venezuela, with the police bearing down on them. In a trailer for the season finale, it looks like maybe they get out safe, but not before a lot of trials and tribulations.

There’s a scene where one of Bravo’s SUVs gets thrown in the air after driving over a landmine. Could this mean death?

Additionally, Clay claims this is his “last run with Bravo.” He wants to put his family first, but does that mean leaving Bravo for good?