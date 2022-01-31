‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Shares Bonding Moment With Son Over Rams Game

SEAL Team actor David Boreanaz shared a cute moment while attending a Los Angeles Rams game with his son, Jaden.

“Yes it was a fun game, but this moment is what it’s all about,” wrote Boreanaz on his Instagram. “Priceless, love ya son.” In the accompanying photo, Jaden, who is just shy of 20 years old, rests an arm on his father’s shoulder as they take in the game.

Fans enjoyed the father-son bonding, with many commenting how much they loved the photo. One user even said “this picture of father and son made me cry.” However, a number of people called out Boreanaz’s allegiance to the Rams ahead of the Super Bowl, which pits them against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Glad y’all had a great time at the game Dave,” wrote another fan. “I couldn’t watch it, my tv wouldn’t pick it up but, I am going for Joe Burrow and The Cincinnati Bengals in the [Super Bowl].”

Historically, Boreanaz tends to post less about his family and more about his career. The majority of posts on his Instagram are promoting SEAL Team, which he has starred in since 2017.

David Boreanaz Talks Rewarding Aspect of SEAL Team

For Boreanaz, working on SEAL Team is in many ways the best experience he’s had as an actor. However, he does find himself frustrated with the lack of recognition the show receives from critics.

“Look, we’re the only military show on the air, but we just don’t get the respect. We don’t get the chops, man,” the actor said. The only Emmy nomination the series earned was for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series. After five seasons, Boreanaz explained that the writers and actors put more than enough effort into the show to be honored for their work.

Boreanaz did, however, clarify that being on SEAL Team has its own unique reward.

“The biggest reward I can have out of this show is having veterans come up to me and say, ‘You saved my life. I was going to kill myself last week.’ And I’ve had that,” added Boreanaz. Prior to meeting veterans, he did not understand how much seeing their struggles represented on screen could help them.

“When that first happened to me, I was like, ‘Wow. Do you realize the story you’re telling?’” the actor explained. “These people who are struggling with PTS or TBI, or who are on the verge of killing themselves, you have saved their lives [in exchange] for what they have given back to us as our country. That to me is the biggest reward.”

With SEAL Team season five reaching its end, fans eagerly await news of a renewal. While Paramount+ has yet to announce the show’s fate, Boreanaz is content with the good that the show has done.