‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Talks Possibility of Season 6 on Paramount+

As his hit series SEAL Team thrives on Paramount+, David Boreanaz shares his thoughts about the possibility of the show’s sixth season being on the streaming service.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, the SEAL Team star spoke about the show’s future on Paramount+.

“What I could just say is that we’ve done great for Paramount+. You look at the numbers and the streaming, and then we’ve been trending as one of their number one shows for the past few weeks. So we’re doing good for ’em.”

Meanwhile, the SEAL Team castmate stated that he thinks the recognition of the show now being on Paramount+ will benefit the cast and crew even more. “For me, it’s just the message and story and putting that out there for people to see like, this. This is what these guys do. And that’s why you get up and have a cup of coffee in the morning. And go in your car and drive and get a smoothie. You’re free, you’re protected. And not too many people will remember that or think about that.”

In regards to how much longer he wants to play his character, Jason, the SEAL Team star also said he doesn’t really know about the future. “I think for me, it’s really relative to the stories that we’re telling. And I’m excited more so about the switch to Paramount+. I find that that of all the streaming networks, this is a very positive one. And they’re very aggressive in the way they do their shows.”

Boreanaz adds that he still feels SEAL Team moving to Paramount+ and the potential of another season won’t be drastically different.

David Boreanaz Talks Jason’s Future on ‘SEAL Team’

While continuing his chat with TV Insider, David Boreanaz discusses the future his SEAL Team character, Jason, will have on the show. He revealed that he doesn’t actually know if Jason is going to come out of this season. “Victory? I don’t know. Injury? It’s gonna be interesting. Born on the Fourth of July move? I’m always excited for his adversities.”

The SEAL Team star also explained that whatever his character has to hit in adversities is like a great character study for him. “I have to get over this in order to get there. I think that’s Jason’s life. And I’m excited about playing that.”

Boreanaz goes on to declare he loves SEAL Team and the show’s fifth season. “Yes, it was hard because it was so compact,” he explained. “I was telling Spencer and Chris, geez man, the mental and the physical exhaustion alone for my character this year was just tenfold.”