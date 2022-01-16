‘SEAL Team’: Will Jason Be Ready to Lead Bravo Team in Upcoming Episode?

On tomorrow’s episode of SEAL Team, Bravo will go on a high-stakes mission. And “the biggest liability” could be Jason Hayes.

According to the official Season 5 Episode 13 synopsis, “Bravo will need all hands on deck for a massive mission to shut down the Venezuelan nuclear program, but the biggest threat to their success could be one of their own.”

And if the episode doesn’t sound intense enough, the newest promo shows that the team is going to be facing a threat as they’ve never faced before. Watch it here.

As the video makes clear, the soldiers’ lives are on the line, and they all understand that. But none of them are willing to walk away because the U.S. is relying on them to diffuse the threat.

Jason Hayes also seems to think that his part in the mission will put the rest of the soldiers at a higher risk. And he’s doesn’t “wanna be the reason” that one of them “doesn’t make it home.”

Why he’s a liability, we’re not sure. But we can assume it has something to do with his traumatic brain injury. Ever since the season four finale, he’s been attempting to heal from his injuries. And it’s definitely been a hard road for him.

The latest episode surrounded Jason’s TBI. And it seemed as though he turned a corner with his recovery. So perhaps now that he understands his new limitations, he’s worried they will stand in his way as leads his team through the next mission.

‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Says Playing Jason Hayes is Rewarding

David Boreanaz has been playing Officer Jason Hayes on SEAL Team since 2017. And helping real soldiers is the biggest reward he gets from the job.

“It’s been a very humbling experience to portray this character for five seasons,” he said on The Late Late Show in October. “And the biggest reward I can get is when a veteran comes up to you and says ‘thank you so much, you saved my life, I reached out and got help.’”

SEAL Team has been honest about the struggles that military members face. And recently, it has delved deep into the once-taboo subject of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. In season four, Ray Perry battled PTSD after he was captured and tortured overseas.

And this season, Jason Hayes has been dealing with a Traumatic Brain Injury that has caused him to have memory lapses and even blackout during missions.

So highlighting those very real and very common disorders has encouraged actual soldiers to reach out and get help. And knowing that he’s making a difference means the world to Boreanaz.

“So to receive that,” he continued, “and to know that we’re at least scratching the surface and putting some light into some dark corners is very remarkable.”