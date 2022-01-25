‘SEAL Team’: Would Max Thieriot Return for Season 6?

The Season 5 finale of SEAL Team left fans with a ton of questions about the future of the show, Bravo Team, and star Max Thieriot.

With the team finally escaping Venezuela, it wasn’t long before they were out on their next mission. As the has always demanded, they leave at the drop of a dime. One of the revelations that viewers learned is that this was Clay’s last mission. At least, that’s what he said.

However, will Thieriot be in the show if Season 6 gets approved? There has not been any word one way or another. The way the season finale ended, the team could be fine, but in a bad spot in Mali, or dead. There was a big gunfight and possibly an explosion. All of that depends on whether another season comes out.

SEAL Team has had some deaths. Characters have come and gone. Clay faces a different kind of future. He wants to raise his family. Be there for them when they need him. He just held his newborn for the first time and was set to retire. Now, he has ended up in Mali with the rest of Bravo and as I said, things didn’t look promising.

As Paramount+ looks at their possibilities, fans are going to be wanting to see more of this story. Jason, Clay, and other team members have started to change their career paths and their lives. Without at least one more season, those stories won’t be told in full.

This season there were a lot of challenges for SEAL Team members. Clay faced some big challenges himself. The feeling around actor Max Thieriot and his future with the show is that he will be back in a potential Season 6.

‘SEAL Team’ Star Says ‘It’s Really Relative’ When it Comes to Continuing Series

David Boreanaz has been a star and executive producer on SEAL Team since the beginning. As Jason Hayes, he has provided leadership and advice for the other members of Bravo. So, many times he is the voice of the show. The star talked about a potential season 6 and what that means to him.

“I think for me,” Boreanaz says. “I think for me, it’s really relative to the stories that we’re telling… and I’m excited more so about the switch to Paramount+. Of all the streaming networks, this is a very positive one and they’re very aggressive in the way they do their shows. This show moving over there and the potential of going on to another season and whatnot, the show won’t be drastically different, but it will have a slower burn to it.”

SEAL Team fans are going to be patiently waiting while Paramount decides what to do. Boreanaz will be along for the ride, that’s for sure. And, hopefully, speculation is right and Thieriot will appear as Clay once again, even in a limited role.