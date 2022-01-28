Sean Penn Thinks American Men Have Become ‘Wildly Feminized’ Because of ‘Cowardly Genes’

Earlier this month, Sean Penn opened up about his thoughts on gender roles. And this week, he doubled down on his comments.

Penn first chatted about the concept with the UK publication i. While he had originally met with the online magazine to promote his upcoming film Flag Day, the interview quickly turned political.

“I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized,” he said. “I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.”

On Friday (Jan 28th), the Mystic River actor elaborated on his thoughts with The Independent while explaining that he thinks American men have “become quite feminized.”

“I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them,” he shared. “There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”

And neither of the interviews was Penn’s first time speaking about issues surrounding gender issues.

Sean Penn on the #MeToo Movement

In 2018, the Oscar winner sat down with the Today Show’s Natalie Morales and gave his two cents on the #MeToo movement that was making its way around social media and Hollywood at the time.

In his opinion, the movement was “too black and white” in most cases. And instead of helping bring men and women together, it drove a wedge between them.

“We don’t know what’s a fact in many of the cases,” he said before adding that, “Salacious is as soon as you call something a movement that is really a series of many individual accusers, victims, accusations, some of which are unfounded. The spirit of much of what has been the #MeToo movement is to divide men and women.”

The Actor Also Thinks that Cancel Culture is ‘Ludicrous’

Earlier this year, Sean Penn also spoke out about the ills of cancel culture.

The conversation about the phenomenon that has been sweeping Hollywood since 2020 came up during Penn’s July visit on Conan O’Brien’s podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

During the interview, both celebrities agreed that cancel culture was out of hand.

“This whole concept of cancel culture is, ‘we’ve found that someone did something in 1979 that is now not appropriate, they’re dead to us,’” the late-night talk show host said.

Sean Penn echoed that sentiment by adding that it’s all nonsense.

“It’s ludicrous,” Penn added. The actor then spoke about a 27-year-old reporter who was fired from Teen Vogue last March old tweets. When the writings resurfaced, many thought they were culturally insensitive to the Asian community.