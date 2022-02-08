‘Seinfeld’: How Marisa Tomei Ended Up on the Show

Here is the story behind Marisa Tomei’s Season 7 cameo on Seinfeld. There is a unique reason why the show chose to feature the actress.

Marisa Tomei is one of the industry’s most celebrated actresses. The 57-year old actress has been in a variety of projects over the course of her career. From the soap opera As The World Turns, to the 2000 film What Women Want, her acting chops are versatile. Some fans are reminiscing on Tomei’s special cameo in Season 7 of Seinfeld.

The actress was asked to play herself on an episode of the show. At this time, she was at the peak of her career, winning the Oscar award for My Cousin Vinny just three years prior. Being asked to appear on the country’s top sitcom was an honor for Tomei. While her talent landed her the cameo, showrunner Larry David told the star that he had other reasons for casting her.

“I just got so lucky that they asked me to participate,” Tomei tells Marie Claire. “I think it didn’t even have anything to do with me specifically, they just liked the way my name sounded. Because when I got there I did ask Larry David, ‘How did I get so lucky? How am I here?’ He just said, ‘Well, when you say your name over and over it just has a really strong rhythm: ‘Marisa Tomei. Marisa Tomei.'”

Which ‘Seinfeld’ Episode Does Tomei Appear in?

Marisa Tomei appears in the episode titled “The Cadillac.” Airing in 1996, the iconic installment is an hour-long. The actress plays herself when Elaine scores George a date with the star. The catch is that George is already engaged to Susan. It is a hilarious episode full of fun plot lines for each character.

The actress is still happy to have been a part of Seinfeld. “I’m really happy the work stands up. But that show is going to stand up for all time: it’s one of the greatest things that has ever been written, and still speaks to the quirks of being a human being no matter what the era.”

You can watch Episode 14 of Season 7 on Netflix now. Let us know what you think of Tomei’s cameo. The entire series is also available on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, VUDU, and YouTube.

The Sitcom’s Modern Day Viewership

Audiences agree with Marisa Tomei’s statement that Seinfeld holds up. In fact, the sitcom’s viewership is growing on Netflix.

Since moving to the popular streaming service from Hulu, the show is being watched by younger audiences. It became the 14th most-streamed series on Netflix in 2021. 41% of the show’s demographic was below 35-years old as well. This is impressive for a sitcom that ended 23 years ago.