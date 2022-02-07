‘Seinfeld’: Three Stars Moved on to Bigger and Better Things After Show Ended

We all know that our favorite ‘Seinfeld” characters went on to bigger and better things following the show’s resounding success. The lovable sitcom not only boosted Jerry Seinfeld’s already booming comedic career, it launched success for Michael Richards, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander as well. Decades later, they’re all still in the limelight. But what fans may not know is that during the course of the NBC show’s run, it also guest-starred some major Hollywood celebrities. Only at the time, you wouldn’t have known it.

According to Looper, there’s at least three icons who appeared on “Seinfeld” before they were really ‘somebody.’ One of these people includes Jon Favreau. You might recognize him from a little movie he directed starring Robert Downy Jr. That’s right – Favreau is responsible for “Iron Man” and “Iron Man 2.” The two Marvel films propelled Favreau to fame.

However, there was a time when he was making a guest appearance as a clown named Eric. It was during an episode of “Seinfeld” called “The Fire” when Favreau played a small part. It was a far cry from directing a huge film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but hey, “Seinfeld” was the most popular show on the air at the time. Who wouldn’t want to a chance to guest star? Even if it was just a small scene as a clown.

Additionally, funny guy Patton Oswalt once played a video store clerk on “Seinfeld.” Streaming services weren’t exactly a thing when “Seinfeld” was at its peak, so working at a movie rental place would have been pretty cool. And Oswalt looks super young in the scene. Though he’s incredibly successful now, both as a comedian and actor, one of the Hollywood icon’s first acting gigs was only a couple lines on the popular NBC hit.

‘Seinfeld’ Other Stars

Further, another actor who would go on to do many things in the film business is James Spader. When he appeared on “Seinfeld,” he already had starring roles in some movies. His character for the “Seinfeld” episode was a recovering alcoholic named Jason Hanky. He was supposed to be making steps towards recovery by apologizing to all the people he wronged.

The episode, called “The Apology,” took a hilarious turn when George (Jason Alexander) believed that Jason Hanky owed him an apology for essentially telling him he had a large head a few years back. When George doesn’t get the apology he was waiting for, this sends him spiraling.

Throughout its near-decade run from 1989 to 1998, “Seinfeld” dominated primetime television. It rivaled “Friends” and “ER” as one of the best shows in creation. The popular NBC TV show also won several Emmys throughout its duration.